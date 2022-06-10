NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

carlo's bakery

Toronto Pearson Airport Just Got 'Cake Boss' ATMs So You Can Grab A Slice For The Skies

Have your cake and fly with it too! 🍰✈️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman standing by a cake ATM. Right: Rainbow slices of cake.

Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery, @carlosbakery | Instagram

Travelling just got sweeter thanks to a brand new cake offering at Toronto Pearson Airport. Carlo's Bakery has opened four of its unique "cake ATMs" in the airport, and they are the first to be available at this location.

The vending machines are filled with slices of Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's iconic flavours, including cookies and cream, red velvet, carrot cake and the Insta-worthy rainbow.

You can find them in terminals 1 and 3, and they are restocked daily in order to ensure the cakes are fresh. The best part is, the ATMs are located right near the gates, so you can easily grab a sweet treat before boarding your flight.

The slices cost $9.99 each, and come loaded with fluffy icing and spongy layers. If you aren't travelling, you can still get your hands on some of this iconic cake by visiting one of the other ATMs around the city.

Or, you can head to Canada's very first location of Carlo's Bakery in Port Credit. The bakery serves up a variety of cakes and other Italian fare like pizza, cannolis, and more.

Dessert lovers in downtown Toronto will soon be able to get their hands on more Cake Boss treats as well, since a Carlo's Bakery Bake Shop Express is slated to open in Yorkville this summer. The slightly smaller location will feature lobster tails, colourful cakes, and other popular items.

Next time you're about to hop on a flight, stop by one of these colours vending machines so you can have your cake and fly with it too.

Pearson Airport Cake ATMs

Price: $9.99 per slice

Address: Terminals 1 and 3, 6301 Silver Dart Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Make your travels sweeter by visiting Pearson's new cake ATMs.

Website


