'Cake Boss' Is Opening A New Carlo's Bakery In Toronto & Here's What We Know
It's coming this summer! 🍰🌈
You can have your cake and eat it too, because Carlo's Bakery is officially opening its first Toronto location, and it's a dessert lover's dream come true.
Owned by the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, the new store plans to open in Yorkville this summer. The news follows the arrival of Canada's very first Carlo's Bake Shop, which launched in Port Credit at the beginning of the year.
Carlo's Bakery in Yorkville, Toronto. Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery
The Yorkville store will be the very first express bake shop location in Canada, meaning that it will be slightly smaller than the Port Credit location, with fewer menu options. However, you can still expect to find classic items like cannolis, colourful cakes, lobster tails, and other Italian treats.
The opening date has yet to be revealed, but you can expect to visit the location within the coming months. If you can't wait to get your hands on some cake, you can always stop by one of the ATMs located around the city to get a slice. Or, you can road trip to the Port Credit store, which offers a range of food, from gelato to pizza.
This isn't the only opening in Toronto to get excited for this summer. Lots of other new events and attractions are launching in the city, from rooftop rollerskating to restaurants with 360-degree views.
Keep your eyes peeled for updates and launch details for this upcoming Yorkville location. One thing is for sure, it's going to be a sweet summer.
Carlo's Bakery Bake Shop Express
Price: 💸
When: Opening summer 2022
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 24 Bellair St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto is getting its first Carlo's Bakery location, and you can indulge in iconic treats.