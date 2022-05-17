NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in toronto this summer

8 Amazing New Things Opening In & Around Toronto This Summer To Get Excited For

It's going to be a good season. ☀️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Get excited Toronto, because so many new experiences and attractions are opening up around the city just in time for the summer. You can roller skate along a rooftop trail, step into the world of Barbie, and dine with panoramic views at some of these spots.

If you're looking for unique adventures, then check out some of these attractions to make the most of your summer.

SUSO Skate Co.

Price: $18 + per hour for skate rentals

When: CF Shops at Don Mills opening June 1, Bentway location opening June 8

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: SUSO Skate Co., formerly known as Retro Rolla, is bringing its old-school roller skates back to the city, and this time there's a brand new location. You can glide around a 10,000 square-foot rooftop at CF Shops at Don Mills for a sky-high summer experience.

Website

BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE

Price: $24.99 + per person

When: July 1 to August 14, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into the world of renowned artist Bob Marley at this immersive exhibit coming to the city. The experience includes six different rooms including a "Jamaican forest" and silent disco.

Website

The World Of Barbie

Rendering of The World of Barbie experience.Rendering of The World of Barbie experience.The World of Barbie

Price: To be announced

When: Summer 2022, dates to be announced

Address: To be announced

Why You Need To Go: You can live out your childhood dreams at this giant Barbie attraction coming to Toronto this summer. It's filled with activations, nostalgia, and, of course, pink.

Website

Hereward Farms

Price: $5 per bunch for pick-your-own

When: Around the end of July for pick-your-own

Address: 141051 15 Sideroad, East Garafraxa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a new lavender farm opening for pick-your-own near Toronto this summer. The venue will also host a Lavender Festival as well as picnics in the fields.

Website

Playa Patrón

Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario.Rending of beach club experience in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Playa Patrón

Price: $25 + per ticket

When: July 7 to 10, 2022

Address: 1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a little tropical getaway without leaving Toronto at this pop-up beach club experience. The event is inspired by Tulum and offers evening parties and a brunch.

Website

Don Alfonso 1890

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Planning to open at the end of June, 2022

Address: 1 Harbour Square, Floor 38th, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant, which was voted the best in the world for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, is getting a towering new location in the Westin Harbour Castle with panoramic views of the city.

Website

Smorgasburg

Price: Free admission

When: Opening July 23, 2022

Address: 7 Queens Quay E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a "world-renowned" street food market in the city this summer, and it will include an outdoor bar and a variety of delicious dishes.

Website

Soluna

Price: To be announced

When: Summer 2022

Address: 314 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: A brand new rooftop terrace and restaurant is opening in the city this summer, and it will be filled with coastal flavours and bohemian vibes.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Loading...