A Harry Styles Pop-Up Is Coming To Toronto & It's Only Here For 3 Days

Harry Styles in a red outfit by the water. Right: City of Toronto.

@harrystyles | Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime.com

Calling all Harry Styles fans and Directioners! A shop dedicated to Harry himself is opening in Toronto, and you can purchase exclusive merchandise and more.

In celebration of the singer's latest album dropping on May 20, pop-up stores will be opening in just nine cities around the world, including Berlin, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.

Harry's House Pop-Up will launch on Queen Street West in Toronto on May 20 and run until the 22. The store will feature exclusive products like Harry's House Zine, limited edition orange vinyl, city box sets, and more. The box sets include a T-shirt, sticker pack, and either a CD or cassette.

Some items are available to purchase online, and you can find everything from hoodies and shirts to tote bags and keychains on the website. Many items are already sold out, so you'll likely want to get to the pop-up early in order to grab merchandise. If you are an American Express cardholder, you'll get early access to shopping.

The singer will be visiting Toronto this summer as part of his tour, Love on Tour, where he will be performing in the Scotia Bank Arena.

If you're a Harry Styles fan, you'll definitely want to stop by this event over the weekend. You can find all the hours on the website.

There's tons of other attractions to look forward to around Toronto this summer, including many new openings like lavender fields and rooftop roller skating.

Harry's House Pop-Up

Price: Prices vary

When: May 20 to 22, 2022

Address: 501 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This exclusive pop-up is dedicated to Harry Styles and you can shop for limited-edition merchandise.

Website

