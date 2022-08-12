Free Tickets for Harry Styles' Toronto Show Are Up For Grabs & You Just Need To Take A Pic
You can also win free passes to see Don't Worry Darling!
Harry Styles will be gracing Scotiabank Arena next week, and if you don't have tickets to his August 15 show – you may be able to win them.
Warner Bros. Pictures Canada is giving away a Harry Styles grand prize in honour of his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, and fans can win three tickets to his August 15 Toronto concert, a $100 Cineplex e-gift card, and three free passes to watch his movie in theatres.
So, if you're an avid Styles fan, all you'll have to do to enter the contest is head over to the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre on August 13 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. to visit the #DontWorryDarlingTO crew and snap a picture or video of or with the movie's display.
Once you've snapped your golden ticket, all you'll need to do is post it to your personal Twitter or Instagram with the correct hashtags and make sure the sponsor's account will be able to see your post and contact you on the app.
There are some rules you'll need to follow
If you're posting on your Twitter account, you'll need to tweet your photo using the hashtags #DontWorryDarlingTO and #Contest.
If you choose to post on Instagram, you'll have to post the content to your feed while using the same hashtags to be considered.
Each person is allowed to enter the contest only once per site. If you want to double down, you can post on Instagram and Twitter, and you'll also want to keep your post positive to qualify.
Although if you can't make it out all the way downtown tomorrow, there is another way to enter from the comfort of your own home.
Contestants can email in a submission by sending an email to myWBsupport@ybimc.com with the subject line "#DontWorryDarlingTO and #Contest" on August 13 before 11 p.m..
In the body of the email, you'll need to include your "name, complete address, day and evening telephone numbers (including area code), and date of birth," according to the contest rules, and contestants will be able to enter two submissions.
Three winners will be selected in a random draw at around noon on August 14, one winning the grand prize and two others winning a canvas print of a scene from Don't Worry Darling and two Cineplex vouchers to watch the movie.
Winners can expect to be contacted within 24 hours "through a direct message on the platform through which they entered the Contest or via the phone number/email address provided on their email entry."
To be eligible for the contest, you need to be a resident of Canada, with the exception of Quebec and the age of majority or older (which is 18 in Ontario). However, you can check out all the contest details and rules here.