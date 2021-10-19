Harry Styles' Secret Marvel Role In 'Eternals' Was Reportedly Revealed & Fans Are Losing It
Sex appeal is his superpower. Seriously.
SPOILER ALERT: Harry Styles is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The singer and occasional actor reportedly makes a cameo in the new movie Eternals, according to journalists who were at the world premiere on Monday night.
And he's basically playing a god of love.
Styles plays Eros in the movie according to journalist Matt Donnelly, and the audience "squealed" when he showed up, Variety's Marc Malkin said.
Eros goes by the superhero name Starfox in Marvel Comics and he's depicted as the universe's greatest lover.
He's also the brother of Avengers baddie Thanos, although he doesn't share the big guy's purple skin or obsession with bejewelled gloves.
It's unclear what exactly he does in Eternals but it's safe to bet that Styles will show up in more MCU movies in the future — and fans are totally here for it.
Marvel hasn't confirmed it and neither has Styles, but there'll be no doubt about it in a few weeks.
Eternals comes out on November 5.