Harry Styles Paused A Concert To Find His Childhood Teacher & He Thanked The Wrong One

Sweet... and awkward?

Harry Styles hasn't forgotten where he came from. Mostly.

The As It Was singer stopped in the middle of a concert near his hometown in Manchester on Wednesday night, asking fans to be quiet for a moment while he searched for someone in the audience.

He was looking for his "first ever school teacher," Ann Vernon, whom he thought was in attendance.

"There she is. Mrs. Vernon!" Styles said, smiling and waving before falling on his knees to cheers from fans.

"How are you?" he continued, while speaking to a familiar face in the audience. "I heard you're retiring. I'd just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. And yeah, thank you so much, it means a lot to me that you're here tonight."

But she wasn't there.

Mrs. Vernon later told ITV that Styles' gesture was "touching," but that wasn't her whom he singled out at the concert. It was her colleague, a Mrs. Bailey, who taught Styles in the first grade.

"You were truly a wonderful teacher," Styles told Bailey, thinking she was Vernon. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and it means a lot that you're here and I'm dedicating this next song to you."

The singer then dedicated his performance of Canyon Moon to his teacher.

Vernon later told the BBC that Bailey called her up after the concert and sent her a clip of Styles' tribute, since she hadn't been there to receive it in person.

Styles, who is originally from Manchester, repeatedly thanked the crowd of 74,000 fans for showing up at his "home show" near Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, which is where he grew up, reports Manchester Evening News.

Styles kicked off his world tour in early June, and he was clearly looking forward to Wednesday's stop in his hometown.

But you know, it's not the same as it was!

