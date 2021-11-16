Trending Tags

dan levy

Harry Styles Sent Dan Levy A Special Gift & Even David Rose Would Be Impressed

We're kind of jealous, tbh. 💅

Harry Styles Sent Dan Levy A Special Gift & Even David Rose Would Be Impressed
@harrystyles | Instagram, @instadanjlevy | Instagram

In iconic friendships you simply love to see, Harry Styles sent Dan Levy a package of goodies from his new cosmetic line "Pleasing" and it's pretty impressive.

On Monday, November 15, the Schitt's Creek actor took to his Insta story to show off the present he got from the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram

It looks like Styles sent his pal four nail polishes in black (how very David Rose!), pink, white, and pearl. He also received an eye and lip serum, as well as a skin serum.

"We believe by exploring the contradictions around and within us we dispel the myth of binary existence," said the card in the package, which is very on-brand for the aesthetic of the two men who both flirt with clothing as a form of expression.

Levy thanked his friend Styles for the package and added in the painting nails emoji, so hopefully, we'll get a review from him soon on if he finds the polishes "Pleasing" or not!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

