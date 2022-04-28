Olivia Wilde Was Served Papers On Stage & Ex Jason Sudeikis Says That Wasn't The Plan
What would Ted Lasso say?
Olivia Wilde was in for quite a surprise during a speech at CinemaCon, when someone working for ex Jason Sudeikis handed her a mystery envelope on stage.
Wilde was introducing a trailer of her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, starring her now-boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, when she was handed the envelope labelled "personal and confidential." Reports later revealed that it contained custody papers for her kids with Sudeikis.
Someone dropped off the envelope by her feet and left, reported TMZ. Upon receiving the manilla folder, Wilde said, "This is for me? Is this a script? OK, got it. Thank you."
She quickly opened the envelope and took a peek at the contents but continued the show, seemingly unfazed by its contents, reported Vanity Fair.
According to Deadline, the unknown audience member who served Wilde must have carefully orchestrated the plan to hand over the envelope, given they could only enter the event by purchasing a badge.
However, Sudeikis's representatives told Vanity Fair that "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."
His reps said that the "papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."
The ambush tactic definitely doesn't seem like something Sudeikis' famous character, Ted Lasso, would do.
Wilde carried on after receiving the paper and introduced her movie, which she directed.
Wilde and Sudeikis separated in late 2020, breaking off their engagement of seven years. The two share two children, 8-year-old son Otis Sudeikis and five-year-old Daisy Josephine Sudeikis.
She got together with Harry Styles while filming Don't Worry Darling, and the two have since been in a relationship ever since.