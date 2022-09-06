Fans Think Harry Styles Spat On Chris Pine & The 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere Was So Drama
We're also worried about Olivia Wilde & "Miss Flo," darlings.
WTF is going on with the cast of Don't Worry Darling?
The star-studded thriller made its international debut at the Venice Film Festival this week, where the cameras caught some pretty passive-aggressive moments involving the likes of Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and actor/director Olivia Wilde.
No moment captured more attention than a brief clip in which Styles seemed to spit on Pine while taking his seat. Video of the moment has blown up online, where fans are treating it like footage from the John F. Kennedy assassination.
The clip shows Styles moving to sit down with the rest of the film's cast at the premiere. He goes to take the last open seat beside Pine, who is clapping along with everyone else. Styles' head is bowed and Pine stops clapping and reacts as the other man passes him by.
Did Styles spit on him? Or was there a second spitter on the grassy knoll?
The video has racked up more than 8 million views on Twitter alone, and TikTokers have also been sharing their theories about it.
\u201c#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth\u201d— JZMaclin (@JZMaclin) 1662426956
Here's another angle.
@varietymagazine
#harrystyles takes his seat next to #chrispine for #dontworrydarling screening at #venicefilmfestival #venezia79
So did Styles spit on Pine? We don't know. But Pine did seem to die inside at one super awkward response that Styles gave during a press conference at the festival.
"My favourite thing about the movie is like, it feels like a movie," Styles said. "It feels like a real like, you know, go to the theatre film movie."
@probsinaufo
This has sent me to the furthest reaches of the galaxy #greenscreenvideo #venicefilmfestival #harrystyles #chrispine #intergalacticchaos
But Pine and Styles aren't the only ones stirring up questions on this movie.
Wilde was asked point-blank at the film's press conference if there's been a "falling out" between herself and Pugh, after the actress failed to show up at the same event due to scheduling issues.
Wilde didn't exactly give a "yes" or "no" response. "Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," she said. That was in reference to Pugh's plan to skip the panel and show up at the screening.
"I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished."
Organizers shut the panel down early amid all the questions about the drama, the Hollywood Reporter reports.
The Wilde-Pugh thing seems to be linked to another bit of drama that erupted last week. Wilde claimed in an interview that she originally cast Shia LaBeouf in Styles' role, but she fired him so that Pugh would feel safe.
LaBeouf denied that claim in an email that he shared publicly, and said instead that he quit. He also shared text messages and a video from Wilde in which the director seemed to be trying to convince him not to quit.
"I think this might've been a bit of a wakeup call for Miss Flo," she said in the video, which has leaked online.
\u201cSOMEONE HOLD ME BACK \n\n(the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable)\u201d— percy \ud83c\udf0a || who the fuck is gonna stop us? (@percy \ud83c\udf0a || who the fuck is gonna stop us?) 1661532934
"If she really commits (...) and if you guys can make peace (...) is there hope?"
Wilde ultimately ended up recasting Styles in the role, and the two began dating while shooting the film.
There was plenty of speculation at the premiere that Pugh is still pissed at Wilde for throwing her under the bus, and the two seemed to be quite far apart throughout the event.
\u201cFlorence Pugh refuses to make eye contact with Olivia Wilde during the 4-minute #Venezia79 standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling.\u201d— Ramin Setoodeh (@Ramin Setoodeh) 1662407555
That's all just guessing of course, but it only adds to the "noise" that Wilde mentioned around the film.
Don't Worry Darling is due out in theatres on September 23.