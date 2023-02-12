Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi Shared A Kiss At The BRIT Awards & It Seems They Both Won (VIDEO)
"I didn’t win. But I WON," said Capaldi.
Harry Styles took home four BRITs and the memory of Lewis Capaldi's lips Saturday Night.
The two singers shared a kiss and a sweet moment at the BRIT Awards after Styles won one of his many awards on February 11.
Capaldi shared a video of their touching moment where Styles points to him on stage after receiving an award and immediately flocks to him in the crowd.
Capaldi places his hands on Styles' face, and they share a quick peck on the lips before embracing each other for a conversation.
The pair eventually part, grabbing each other's hands before they head off in different directions.
The lucky lad races back to the person filming the video and excitedly says, "I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I'm fully erect."
Capaldi and Styles were both up for Song of the Year, and although Styles took home the award, Capaldi captioned the video, "I didn't win. But I WON."
It's not the first time Styles or Capaldi has kissed a fellow colleague in the music or acting industry.
Styles and Nick Kroll kissed at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darlingback in September 2022.
Capaldi kissed Niall Horan, another former member of One Direction, at the World Darts Championship, according to a tweet from Sky Sports Darts back in December 2022.
\u201cLewis Capaldi and Niall Horan are IN THE BUILDING \ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udfaf\u201d— Sky Sports Darts (@Sky Sports Darts) 1671218473
One fan commented on the video that Capaldi is "collecting the 1d boys like infinity stones."
Styles also took a moment to thank his former One Direction bandmates in an acceptance speech Saturday night.
\u201cScreaming crying throwing up \ud83e\udd79 @Harry_Styles #BRITs\u201d— BRIT Awards (@BRIT Awards) 1676151079
"I want to thank my mom for signing me up for X Factor without telling me. So I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much."
Styles won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Harry's House, Pop/R&B Act, and Song of the Year for "As It Was."