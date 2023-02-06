An Ontario Granny Went Viral At The Grammys & Here's How She Got On Stage With Harry Styles
Fans are melting over her reaction!
An Ontario great-grandmother has gone viral after professing her love for Harry Styles at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night and she even announced his win for 'Album of the Year' on stage.
78-year-old Reina, from Sudbury, Ontario, was among a group of fans of each artist nominated in that category included in Sunday night's broadcast, but her appearance certainly stole the show.
"Harry's House by Harry Styles is the album of the year," said Reina in a pre-recorded video that was shown well before he actually went on to win the award. "If the Grammy's did their job, he's getting that award!"
"Aside from being good-looking (...) I love everything about him. I like his outlook, his songs and with Harry, he has that thing that draws people to him," she said.
But Reina's pre-recorded feature was far from her only involvement in the Grammys on Sunday.
Host Trevor Noah also interacted with her shortly after Styles won best 'Pop Vocal Album', his first of two awards, joking with her about how she wished he could win every single award up for grabs.
Then, in the final moments of the show standing alongside the other involved fans of the nominated artists for 'Album of the Year', Reina announced that Styles had won.
"And the Grammy goes to (...) you can read it," said Noah as he passed her the microphone.
"Ha-Harry Styles!" the 78-year-old screamed.
\u201c.@Harry_Styles accepts the GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 65th #GRAMMYs \ud83c\udfb6\u201d— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@Recording Academy / GRAMMYs) 1675663096
Styles eventually made his way onto the stage to accept the award and embraced Reina with a long hug before giving his acceptance speech.
Social media then erupted with love and adoration for Reina, reacting positively to her pure and sweet moments on live TV but one tweet seemed to sum things up perfectly.
\u201cThis whole \u201cthe fans\u201d bit was bizarre and uninteresting until that very moment when grandma got to read the winner and then get a hug from Harry?! I cried. #GRAMMYs\u201d— Danny Mullin (@Danny Mullin) 1675658535
"This whole 'the fans' bit was bizarre and uninteresting until that very moment when grandma got to read the winner and then get a hug from Harry?! I cried," wrote user @mullin_danny.
So how exactly did a great-grandmother from Sudbury end up on stage at the Grammys?
It all started with a TikTok video.
On December 27, 2022, Reina's granddaughter posted a now-viral video of her listing all the reasons why she loves Harry Styles with the caption, "someone get her to a Harry Styles concert."
In the video, Reina compliments Styles on everything from his talent, to being his "own person," who she describes as a very smart and caring man.
@reneereina_
Someone get her to a #harrystyles concert. #harrystylesvids #1fan #harrystylesfan #stylers #grandmasoftiktok #grandmatok
"He's everything. He's still humble. He's still a good person," said Reina in the video. "To me, that's a star."
According to her granddaughter, Renee, the Grammys reached out to get Reina to be involved in the award show after seeing the video. And now the rest is history.
In an Instagram story, less than 24 hours later, they had already received an avalanche of media requests, and said she and her grandmother plan to re-watch the Grammys.
"I can't remember half of it," said Reina. "All I remember is my hug from Harry."