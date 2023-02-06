Madonna Was Hard To Recognize At The Grammys & Fans Have Questions About Her Face
"What is happening to Madonna?"
Madonna took the stage at the Grammy Awards Sunday night and her look sparked a wave of concern from her fans online.
The Like A Prayer singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their Unholy performance at the ceremony and fans were quick to point out that Madonna didn't look like herself, especially her face.
The64-year-old musician was dressed in a black blazer, a white button-up shirt with a black tie and a long black skirt. She had her hair pulled back into two pigtail braids.
During her speech on the Grammys stage, the Material Girl shared what she's learned over four decades in show business.
“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something," she said.
Following her appearance, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the Queen of Pop.
One fan shared a video of Adele looking around and not making eye contact with the camera. The Twitter user added, "me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face."
\u201cMe attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs\u201d— Petty Pablo (@Petty Pablo) 1675652117
Another person wrote they wouldn't recognize Madonna if announcers hadn't named her first at the awards show.
\u201cIf they didn\u2019t announce that was Madonna I\u2019d have no idea who this person presenting at the Grammy\u2019s was. JFC\u201d— Irishrygirl (@Irishrygirl) 1675652094
Other people started making comparisons to what they thought the songstress looks like.
One person simply tweeted, "what is happening to Madonna" with a side-by-side picture of Billy the puppet from the Saw franchise.
One person pointed out that the musician needs an "intervention" and suggested she stop with the cosmetic surgery.
However, they also noted that her new look wouldn't stop them from seeing her perform at Madison Square Garden in the summer.
\u201cI\u2019m all for cosmetic surgery but @Madonna should have left her face alone after her last lift. Her hair, makeup & eyebrows make her only look worse. The mother of reinvention needs an intervention. And yes, I\u2019ll be paying 1,300 to see her at MSG this summer. #GRAMMYs\u201d— Damon Gonzalez (@Damon Gonzalez) 1675666352
Others were quick to come to Madonna's defence and slammed any hurtful comments.
"To everyone dragging Madonna for being unrecognizable: sit the hell down," tweeted one user.
"If she had shown up with no botox, filler or work, looking her real age, y'all would have dragged her for that, too."
\u201cTo everyone dragging Madonna for being unrecognizable: sit the hell down. If she had shown up with no botox, filler or work, looking her real age, y'all would have dragged her for that, too. Let her do her thing and continue to be the queen of the revamp and check your misogyny.\u201d— Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool) 1675685952
Another person chose to highlight Madonna's career accomplishments over her appearance.
\u201cmadonna stays one of the most successful artists of all time even though you bullies can\u2019t stop tweeting about how you hate the way she looks, being blessed with a long life and career\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— jenna (@jenna) 1675659282
This isn't the first time fans have been concerned about Madonna's look.
In April 2022, Madonna joined TikTok and many of her fans began questioning what was going on with her face and what work she had done.
The Vogue singer has not addressed any comments about her appearance online.