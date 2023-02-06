madonna

Madonna Was Hard To Recognize At The Grammys & Fans Have Questions About Her Face

"What is happening to Madonna?"

Associate Editor, Global
Madonna.

Madonna.

madonna | Instagram

Madonna took the stage at the Grammy Awards Sunday night and her look sparked a wave of concern from her fans online.

The Like A Prayer singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their Unholy performance at the ceremony and fans were quick to point out that Madonna didn't look like herself, especially her face.

The64-year-old musician was dressed in a black blazer, a white button-up shirt with a black tie and a long black skirt. She had her hair pulled back into two pigtail braids.

During her speech on the Grammys stage, the Material Girl shared what she's learned over four decades in show business.

“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely onto something," she said.

Following her appearance, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the Queen of Pop.

One fan shared a video of Adele looking around and not making eye contact with the camera. The Twitter user added, "me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face."

Another person wrote they wouldn't recognize Madonna if announcers hadn't named her first at the awards show.

Other people started making comparisons to what they thought the songstress looks like.

One person simply tweeted, "what is happening to Madonna" with a side-by-side picture of Billy the puppet from the Saw franchise.

One person pointed out that the musician needs an "intervention" and suggested she stop with the cosmetic surgery.

However, they also noted that her new look wouldn't stop them from seeing her perform at Madison Square Garden in the summer.

Others were quick to come to Madonna's defence and slammed any hurtful comments.

"To everyone dragging Madonna for being unrecognizable: sit the hell down," tweeted one user.

"If she had shown up with no botox, filler or work, looking her real age, y'all would have dragged her for that, too."

Another person chose to highlight Madonna's career accomplishments over her appearance.

This isn't the first time fans have been concerned about Madonna's look.

In April 2022, Madonna joined TikTok and many of her fans began questioning what was going on with her face and what work she had done.

The Vogue singer has not addressed any comments about her appearance online.

From Your Site Articles
Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor, Global
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Recommended For You
Loading...