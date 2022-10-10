Madonna Seemingly Came Out As Gay On TikTok & People Have So Many Questions (VIDEO)
There's one big question on the internet's mind today: Did Madonna just come out as gay over a TikTok video?
The 64-year-old singer, also known as the "Queen of Pop," posted a TikTok yesterday that has people chattering, and a little bit confused.
The TikTok, which now has over 18.9 million views, shows the pink-haired Madonna aiming to throw a pair of hot pink underwear into the trash with the caption over top reading, "If I miss, I'm Gay!"
Spoiler alert: she misses!
So now people are taking the five-second video as Madonna's way of coming out to the world, and her fans are freaking out.
The top comment under the video, which has over 155,000 likes, read, "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her."
So, it's safe to say that a lot of her fans are fully supportive of her!
Another commenter wrote, "What in the 80s is happening."
While a lot of people in the comment section were shocked, one commenter said, "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades, my dudes."
The commenter might have been referring to an interview Madonna did in 1991 with The Advocate in which she said that she thinks "everybody has a bisexual nature."
Since posting the TikTok, the "Material Girl" singer has not commented about it or interacted with the video to clarify her fan's burning questions.