Madonna's Mysterious TikTok Videos Are Confusing & 'Scaring' Her Fans
Madonna is on TikTok, and some people really don't know what to make of her material.
Tens of millions of people have tuned into her cryptic TikTok videos over the last week, and many still can't figure out whether the 63-year-old is confused about the platform, showcasing some cosmetic changes to her face or simply using a filter to look different.
Three of her videos have been watched more than 30 million times over the last seven days, as fans have tried to sort out what exactly is going on with the '90s-era pop star.
In one video with over 11 million views, Madge leans in toward the camera and appears to blow a kiss. Her eyes are almost closed throughout the clip so you can barely see her pupils, and she doesn't say anything.
"This honestly scared me, I'm not going to lie," the top comment on the video reads.
"This is completely unsettling," another person wrote.
"STAY BACK," added a third person.
Many speculated about what kind of fillers she was using, while others wondered if what they're seeing is more than a skin-deep thing.
"Y'all. Madonna is not well," said one popular tweet about the clip.
Others, such as plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, suggested that Madonna hasn't made any cosmetic changes to her face, and that instead she's been using a video filter.
"You all want me to say that Madonna had a facelift; she had her lips done; she had her nose done; she had her eyelids done. But this is a filter that really changes your appearance, so let's just say she is a 63-year-old living legend, and let's leave it at that," he said in a video titled "What Happened to Madonna" on his TikTok account.
@tonyyounmd
What happened to Madonna? Video credit: @madonna #madonna #plasticsurgeon
Another video that she posted last week shows her face in action as she sings along to Frozen, her song with Sickick. That video has also earned more than 12 million views and tens of thousands of comments.
"You're allowed to look over 20," the top comment reads.
"She deserves more respect than she's getting in these comments," said another. "I'm not a fan - but at some point you just gotta recognize an icon."