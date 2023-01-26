The Most Handsome Men In The World Were Ranked By A Plastic Surgeon & Here's The Top 10
Is the "Golden Ratio" right?
Ask three people to rank the most handsome celebrities and you'll get three very different lists, but chances are there'll be a few common faces in the bunch — and that's because we're all wired to appreciate the Golden Ratio, according to some people.
The Golden Ratio is a theory that humans react positively to symmetry and certain features in a person's face, and that translates to making those faces seem more "handsome" or "beautiful" in our eyes.
U.K. plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has been applying that theory to celebrities' faces for years, and he just released his list of the most handsome men in Hollywood in 2023. He says the list is "according to science," although some might argue that the Golden Ratio is bogus.
What is the Golden Ratio?
The Golden Ratio is a mathematical formula for evaluating a person's physical appearance based on the position of their facial features. The formula hands out scores for those various features, including the position and shape of a person's eyes, nose, brow, lips, chin and jaw.
Although plastic surgeons have been using the Golden Ratio for many years, others have heavily criticized it and dismissed as a myth. The formula is rooted in ancient Greek standards of beauty, and some critics have pointed out that it doesn't account for different ways of being attractive.
Who is the most handsome man in the world?
If you're a Bridgerton fan, you already know the answer.
Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome celebrity in the world according to Julian De Silva, with a 93.65% score under his Golden Ratio criteria. You can see his breakdown of Page's face in this Instagram post, and it shows that the actor really racked up the points with his eye position and his lips.
Way to go, Regé-Jean?
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth ranked second on the list followed by Creed star Michael B. Jordan, with the two of them trailing Page by fractions of a percent.
De Silva's top 10 list features several men who have been named the "Sexiest Man Alive" by People in recent years, including Hemsworth, Jordan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans. However, you could argue that De Silva is missing the mark by not including the likes of Idris Elba or Ryan Reynolds on his list.
"Science needs to look into other countries," one critic wrote on De Silva's Instagram page.
"Beauty is subjective," wrote another. "Although they have high facial symmetry according to science, I don't find any of those men to be attractive!"
De Silva dropped his list of the most beautiful celebrity women last October, with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer ranking No. 1 ahead of Bella Hadid, Zendaya and several other famous faces.
Here is De Silva's list of the 10 most handsome celebrity men in the world in 2023.
- Regé-Jean Page
- Chris Hemsworth
- Michael B. Jordan
- Harry Styles
- Jude Bellingham
- Robert Pattinson
- Chris Evans
- George Clooney
- Henry Golding
- Dwayne Johnson