The World's Most Attractive People Were Ranked By Country & It's Not Exactly Scientific

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Middle: Michael B. Jordan. Right: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

@ranveersingh | Instagram, Anita Svonar | Dreamstime, @haileybieber | Instagram

Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, but when you're only paying attention to beholders in one corner of the internet, it actually becomes pretty easy to rank everyone's looks by nationality.

A U.K.-based swimwear brand just did exactly that to come up with a list of the 50 most attractive nationalities in the world, although you'll want to take their list with a huge grain of salt... Unless your country did well, right?

The company, called Pour Moi, says it ranked the world's sexiest nationalities by combing through a boatload of Reddit data while looking for positive comments and upvotes about citizens from various nations. That could seemingly include everyone from pop star Justin Bieber to Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, to your own beach pics that you posted from your vacation.

That means that if you've ever upvoted a Canadian's selfie or described an American as "sexy" on the site, you've probably boosted the numbers that fed into Pour Moi's ranking.

First, it's worth pointing out that all of this is subjective, and that Reddit opinions are about as valuable as one plastic surgeon's thoughts on Michael B. Jordan or Zendaya.

With that said, both the U.S. and Canada actually fared pretty well and cracked the top five on Pour Moi's list, although neither came out on top.

The sexiest people in the world are from India according to the list, followed by Americans at No. 2, Swedes in third spot, Japanese people at No. 4 and Canadians rounding out the top five.

Pour Moi also broke the list out into top 10 rankings for men and women, and there were some major differences between the two lists. The most attractive men in the world were from the U.K., according to Pour Moi's results.

Here's the top 10:

  1. U.K.
  2. India
  3. Italy
  4. USA
  5. Sweden
  6. Japan
  7. France
  8. Ireland
  9. Belgium
  10. Brazil

Meanwhile, Indians topped the list of the most attractive women in the world.

Here's the list for women:

  1. India
  2. Japan
  3. Sweden
  4. Poland
  5. Italy
  6. Brazil
  7. Ukraine
  8. France
  9. Israel
  10. USA

It's good to remember here that this data is unscientific, and there are plenty of factors that can skew it for or against certain nations.

For instance, Americans account for nearly half of all users on Reddit, depending on which numbers you use, while other nations like the U.K. and Canada are distant runners-up. That means there are simply going to be more American thirst traps and comments on the site.

At the same time, it's worth noting that the world's most populous country, China, basically runs its own version of the internet and has occasionally blocked Reddit in the past, meaning that nationality isn't being fully represented in the data. Meanwhile, the No. 2 country for population — India — is right at the top of all the rankings.

In other words, you might say this info tells us more about Reddit users than it does about beauty.

It's also worth pointing out that there is no one face or look for people from a specific country, because all nations have been shaped by immigration and various ethnic groups to different degrees.

With all of that in mind, here's the top 50 list you've been waiting for.

  1. India
  2. USA
  3. Sweden
  4. Japan
  5. Canada
  6. Brazil
  7. France
  8. Italy
  9. Ukraine
  10. Denmark
  11. Poland
  12. U.K.
  13. Germany
  14. Spain
  15. Mexico
  16. China
  17. Ireland
  18. Israel
  19. The Netherlands
  20. Colombia
  21. Norway
  22. Turkey
  23. Australia
  24. New Zealand
  25. Lebanon
  26. Romania
  27. Pakistan
  28. Czech Republic
  29. Finland
  30. Greece
  31. Venezuela
  32. Ethiopia
  33. The Philippines
  34. Thailand
  35. Portugal
  36. Vietnam
  37. Iceland
  38. Hungary
  39. Somalia
  40. Armenia
  41. Belgium
  42. Croatia
  43. Saudi Arabia
  44. Egypt
  45. Chile
  46. Cuba
  47. Albania
  48. Latvia
  49. Indonesia
  50. Switzerland
If you're not happy with where your country ranked, you might want to head over to Reddit and post about it. Your opinion is just as scientific as this list!
