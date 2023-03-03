The World's Most Attractive People Were Ranked By Country & It's Not Exactly Scientific
Did your country crack the top 10?
Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, but when you're only paying attention to beholders in one corner of the internet, it actually becomes pretty easy to rank everyone's looks by nationality.
A U.K.-based swimwear brand just did exactly that to come up with a list of the 50 most attractive nationalities in the world, although you'll want to take their list with a huge grain of salt... Unless your country did well, right?
The company, called Pour Moi, says it ranked the world's sexiest nationalities by combing through a boatload of Reddit data while looking for positive comments and upvotes about citizens from various nations. That could seemingly include everyone from pop star Justin Bieber to Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, to your own beach pics that you posted from your vacation.
That means that if you've ever upvoted a Canadian's selfie or described an American as "sexy" on the site, you've probably boosted the numbers that fed into Pour Moi's ranking.
First, it's worth pointing out that all of this is subjective, and that Reddit opinions are about as valuable as one plastic surgeon's thoughts on Michael B. Jordan or Zendaya.
With that said, both the U.S. and Canada actually fared pretty well and cracked the top five on Pour Moi's list, although neither came out on top.
The sexiest people in the world are from India according to the list, followed by Americans at No. 2, Swedes in third spot, Japanese people at No. 4 and Canadians rounding out the top five.
Pour Moi also broke the list out into top 10 rankings for men and women, and there were some major differences between the two lists. The most attractive men in the world were from the U.K., according to Pour Moi's results.
Here's the top 10:
- U.K.
- India
- Italy
- USA
- Sweden
- Japan
- France
- Ireland
- Belgium
- Brazil
Meanwhile, Indians topped the list of the most attractive women in the world.
Here's the list for women:
- India
- Japan
- Sweden
- Poland
- Italy
- Brazil
- Ukraine
- France
- Israel
- USA
It's good to remember here that this data is unscientific, and there are plenty of factors that can skew it for or against certain nations.
For instance, Americans account for nearly half of all users on Reddit, depending on which numbers you use, while other nations like the U.K. and Canada are distant runners-up. That means there are simply going to be more American thirst traps and comments on the site.
At the same time, it's worth noting that the world's most populous country, China, basically runs its own version of the internet and has occasionally blocked Reddit in the past, meaning that nationality isn't being fully represented in the data. Meanwhile, the No. 2 country for population — India — is right at the top of all the rankings.
In other words, you might say this info tells us more about Reddit users than it does about beauty.
It's also worth pointing out that there is no one face or look for people from a specific country, because all nations have been shaped by immigration and various ethnic groups to different degrees.
With all of that in mind, here's the top 50 list you've been waiting for.
- India
- USA
- Sweden
- Japan
- Canada
- Brazil
- France
- Italy
- Ukraine
- Denmark
- Poland
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- Mexico
- China
- Ireland
- Israel
- The Netherlands
- Colombia
- Norway
- Turkey
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Lebanon
- Romania
- Pakistan
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- Greece
- Venezuela
- Ethiopia
- The Philippines
- Thailand
- Portugal
- Vietnam
- Iceland
- Hungary
- Somalia
- Armenia
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Chile
- Cuba
- Albania
- Latvia
- Indonesia
- Switzerland