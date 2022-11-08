Chris Evans is People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive & Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Pass On The Title
"My mom will be so happy."
The world woke up to the news that Chris Evans, 41, has been honoured with the title of PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, and it's as if we're stating the obvious.
The news was announced on Monday night by none other than the former holder of the Sexiest Man Alive title, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Johnson, who's also Evans' co-star in their upcoming action-adventure Christmas movie Red One, was appointed the title by People in 2016 and now bestowed it to his friend.
Johnson congratulated Evans for winning the title and even did a funny skit with his co-star on their movie set, which was aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Chris Evans Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022!www.youtube.com
It's safe to say Johnson was not chuffed about Evans referring to him as the "former" sexiest man alive.
"I never give the title up," Johnson clarified in the skit. "I'm the sexist man alive in perpetuity which means for life."
In an interview with People, Evans shared that he's still getting used to holding the title and that his middle school self would "be pumped" to know that one day he would be considered the world's sexiest man alive.
"This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at," Evans shared during the interview.
The only person he can imagine being happier about the news is his mom.
"My mom will be so happy," Evans added. "She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about."
Evans admitted to People that "this whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."
Although the Captain America star may feel shy about his new title as the world's sexiest man alive, his fans are not holding back with their reactions to the news.
One man pointed out that democracy works with Evans being honoured with the title.
\u201cDEMOCRACY WORKS: Chris Evans is People\u2019s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive\u201d— Jarett Wieselman (@Jarett Wieselman) 1667883909
Another fan agreed with the magazine's decision. We do as well.
\u201cSEXIEST MAN ALIVE CHRIS EVANS INDEED!!!\nhttps://t.co/KPnnnW1vXn\u201d— Chris Evans Celebrations\ud83d\udc99(fan account)\ud83d\udc99 (@Chris Evans Celebrations\ud83d\udc99(fan account)\ud83d\udc99) 1667884126
Another person tweeted a photo showing a young girl holding People magazine and is surrounded by a collage of photos of Evans.
One fan pointed out the actor's biceps, because why not?
\u201cCHRIS EVANS ARE YOU KIDDING ME WHAT IS THAT BICEP CHRIS\u201d— \ud83d\udc97\ud835\udc02rystal\ud83d\udc97 (@\ud83d\udc97\ud835\udc02rystal\ud83d\udc97) 1667886838
Another person tweeted they were crying about the news and we can understand why!
\u201cHOLY SHITTTT CHRIS EVANS I CANT IM SOBBING \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— mads (@mads) 1667884673
Evans took the title over from last year's Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd.