'Lightyear' Star Chris Evans Says People Upset About The Film's Same-Sex Kiss Are 'Idiots'
"Those people die off like dinosaurs."
Chris Evans is the ally we all love to see.
The actor recently spoke out about the negative reactions to a same-sex kiss in his new film Lightyear, in which he plays Buzz himself, and it sounds like he's not going to put up with intolerance.
"The real truth is those people are idiots. I think throughout history every time there has been social advancement, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good," Evans said in a recent interview.
"When that happens there is always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs," he added.
The Pixar flick includes a scene in which two women -- voiced by Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba -- share a brief kiss, and that's been enough to get it banned in a handful of countries around the world. It's also sparked some conservative backlash in the U.S., although the actors in the film are standing behind it.
"These are stories that have always existed: worlds, lives, faces, shapes -- all of it -- ages and identities," said Aduba to AV Club. "They're just now being invited into the story."
The United Arab Emirates recently banned the Toy Story spinoff over that scene, saying that it's in "violation of the country’s media content standards." Indonesia and Malaysia are also considering a ban, the New York Times reports.
However, Disney has shown no signs of adjusting the movie for those markets at this point -- something that it's done for other reasons in the past.
Lightyear is set to hit theaters this week -- right in the middle of Pride month.