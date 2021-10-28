Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer Has Fans Buzzing About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen
To controversy, and beyond!
Toy Story fans are getting the real Buzz Lightyear origin story they didn't know they wanted, but it's coming at a cost.
Tim Allen, the actor who voiced the child's plaything version of Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, will not be back to play the human version in Lightyear.
Instead, he's been replaced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who gave us his take on Buzz in the new trailer released Wednesday.
Lightyear | Teaser Trailer Pixar | YouTube
"Very excited, but ... why Chris Evans?" one Twitter user wrote in response to the trailer. "Where is Tim Allen??? Just as no one else could play Woody, it's hard to imagine Buzz without Tim."
"Tim Allen is the only person who can play Buzz Lightyear," another person tweeted. "Disney is going to ruin this like they do everything else."
Others piped up to defend the choice, saying that Evans is the "real" version of Buzz, while Allen is just the voice of the toy.
Allen is politically conservative and has said in the past that he "kind of liked" aspects of former U.S. President Donald Trump. That detail was enough to get people wondering this week if he'd been "cancelled" for his politics, although Pixar has said nothing to back that up.
Pixar said goodbye to Allen's version of Buzz in Toy Story 4, although the actor sounds like he'd still be open to a return.
"Tom Hanks and I talk about it all the time," he told Parade earlier this year. "They don't need us in makeup for this. No matter how old we get, we can always do it."
Allen also mentioned in that interview that he knew about the upcoming Lightyear movie and that someone else would be playing Buzz.
"They're going to show a movie of a character called Buzz Lightyear that Toy Story's based on," he said. "I'm not sure exactly what they mean by that."
There were plenty of people wondering how this "real" Buzz fits in with Toy Story after Wednesday's trailer dropped.
"Isn't he a toy? I'm confused," one person wrote.
"Andy saw a movie that had toys based on it," another person explained. "Buzz Lightyear is basically the toy version of Captain America in space."
We're still a little confused, but things should become more clear when Lightyear comes out on June 17, 2022.