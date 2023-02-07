Morning Brief: Canada's Best Breakfast Sandwiches, Why Farmers Are Dumping Milk & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, February 7.
Death, taxes and Leonardo DiCaprio dating someone who is uncomfortably young. The 48-year-old A-lister has recently been spotted stepping out with model Eden Polani — who is all of 19 years old. Sure, it's unlikely that this fling ends as unceremoniously as Leo's previous romances, but if you want to look at the bright side, Polani has a solid six years before she hits 25 and ages out.
Is A TFSA Better Than An RRSP?
A Canadian flag flies over Vancouver. Right: Canadian tax forms lie unfilled.
It's the most wonderful time of the year... for Canada's personal finance nerds. Not only does January 1 usher in new contribution room for Tax-Free Savings Accounts — $6,500 for 2023 — but Canadians also have until March 1 to contribute to their Registered Retirement Savings Plan, which can help to offset the previous year's income tax burden.
Of course, there are some pretty major distinctions between TFSAs and RRSPs — and you can find yourself in some hot water with the Canada Revenue Agency if you exceed certain contribution limits. MTL Blog's Willa Holt gives us a crash course overview of the difference between the two investment accounts.
Which Canadian Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Breakfast Sandwich?
Tristan Wheeler with a breakfast sandwich. Right: Sandwiches from McDonald's, A&W and Tim Hortons.
Which breakfast sandwich reigns supreme? That's what Tristan Wheeler hoped to determine once and for all when he subjected himself to bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches from three of Canada's largest fast food chains — McDonald's, Tim Hortons and A&W. Accounting for taste and presentation, and adjusting for price, Tristan's final recommendation probably won't come as a major surprise to connoisseurs of English muffin-based sammies.
- Rewind: You may recall that Tristan also recently wrote a head-to-head-to-head review of Canada's best fast-food coffee, pitting McD's, Tims and Starbucks against each other. You can find that previous review here.
- My Take: Tristan is a genius for convincing our bosses to cover his breakfast orders under the guise of service journalism.
Why Are Ontario Dairy Farmers Forced To Dump Their Milk?
Dairy farmer Jerry Huigen gesturing to milk being poured down the drain.
For those unfamiliar with the nuances of food price regulation, it was a stomach-churning sight: Ontario dairy farmer Jerry Huigen shared a TikTok video earlier this month explaining that because he had already met his milk production quota, he had no choice but to dump his excess product directly down the drain — 30,000 litres, he said. Madeline Forsyth does an excellent job explaining the finer points of the issue here.
- Go Deeper: Dairy production quotas have been in effect in Ontario since 1970. The measures help ensure consistency and stability in production — which is especially important since you can't just store excess dairy like you would grain. It's quite rapidly perishable!
- What Else? The Dairy Farmers of Ontario monitors consumer demand for milk products, then dictates individual production quotas to make sure that the demand is met — but not drastically exceeded.
- In His Words: "We milk about 260 cows," Huigen explained. "Right now during the winter months, we make quite a bit more milk because the feed is very consistent, and if you do a good job you will produce quite a bit of milk."
What Else You Need To Know Today
😨 TURKEY EARTHQUAKE
If you've been following the news out of Eurasia, you've no doubt gotten some sense of the fatal destruction in Turkey and Syria following the region's 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday. One journalist was actually reporting on a live broadcast when the 7.7 magnitude aftershock hit, demonstrating the devastating impact of the disaster in real time, Josh Elliott reports.
🍝 CARBO-LOADING
We're at the quarter-pole mark of February, but as any Montrealer knows, you can't trust that a few warmer days mean the imminent arrival of spring. Your best bet? Batten down the hatches with a big ol' plate of comfort food and try to hibernate until the snow's gone for good. Contributor JP Karwacki hand-picked 12 carb-forward Montreal restaurants for your gorging pleasure.
👵 GRAMMY GRANNY
As part of this past Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony, superfans representing each of the artists nominated for Album of the Year were invited to hype up their respective artists from the audience. That's how a 78-year-old great-grandmother from Sudbury, Ontario, wound up presenting British pop bopper Harry Styles with the biggest award of the night. Stuart McGinn has the details.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
For $600K, you could buy a shoebox condo in one of Canada's major cities. Or... how about a three-bedroom, 1,380-square-foot home on 9.4 acres of land on Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Island? Lisa Belmonte found this incredible listing — and the best part? It comes with about 900 feet of sandy waterfront access.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Former Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna turns 28 years old today. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is 33. L.A. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is 35. No, you're not being Punk'd; Ashton Kutcher turns 45 today. Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland is 48. The great Hall of Fame hooper Steve Nash is 49. Canadian Olympic champ Mark Tewksbury is 55. Chris Rock is 58 — and may live to see 60 if he keeps Will Smith's wife's name out of his [redacted] mouth. Trailblazing comedian Eddie Izzard and country crooner Garth Brooks are both 61. James Spader is 63. Journalism iconoclast Gay Talese is 91.
