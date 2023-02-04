This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is On A Lake & There's A Crescent-Shaped Golden Sand Beach
It's listed for less than $600,000! 👀
There's a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's right on a stunning blue lake and a crescent-shaped golden sand beach is nearby.
Located on Big Harbour Island, the 1,380-square-foot home on a sprawling 9.4 acres of land has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
You might expect this house to have a hefty price tag given its location but it's actually listed on the market for just $599,000!
Aerial view of the house for sale and the surrounding property including the lake, the beach and two ponds.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The home has an open kitchen with a large island and a dining area with sliding doors that lead out to the deck overlooking the lake.
Also, two of the bedrooms are on the main level of the house.
Kitchen and dining room in the house.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The great room has vaulted ceilings and opens up to the loft space that can be another bedroom.
There is also access to a wrap-around deck that has a covered porch with views of Cape Breton Island's Bras d'Or Lake.
Living room of the house with vaulted ceilings and a loft space.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
This property has almost 900 feet of waterfront on Bras d'Or Lake and it's almost completely surrounded by forest.
Plus, there are two ponds that the 9.4-acre property backs onto.
Aerial view of the house's property and the lake.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There is also a trail that takes you past the two ponds and to the crescent-shaped golden sand beach with clear blue waters!
Lakefront house on Cape Breton Island
House for sale in Nova Scotia.
Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $599,000
Location: Big Harbour Island, NS
Description: This lakefront house for sale in Nova Scotia sits on 9.4 acres of land on Cape Breton Island's Bras d'Or Lake. It has nearly 900 feet of waterfront and there's a nearby golden sand beach.