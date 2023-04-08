This House For Sale In Nova Scotia On A Lake Has A Private Waterfront & Costs Under $500,000
If you've ever dreamed of owning a waterfront property, there is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's right on a lake and it costs less than $500,000!
This lakefront home located on Big Harbour Island is on almost 10 acres of land and surrounded by a forest so it's secluded.
It's an 891-square-foot house with three bedrooms and one bedroom.
Described as a private waterfront getaway on Cape Breton Island's Bras d'Or Lake, it's listed on the market for $425,000.
On this almost 10-acre property, there is a custom a-frame home that has 20-foot vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms.
The open-concept living space — which includes the kitchen, living room and dining room — has a vintage-style woodstove and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the lake and access to the outdoor space.
There is a wrap-around patio off the main living space and the deck overlooks the backyard with stunning views of the lake and MacPhail's Island.
Also, the home has a loft space that's open to the living room below and it has views straight to the lake.
The backyard of this home slopes down toward the lake and a tree-lined path takes you right to the water where you have around 300 feet of waterfront!
Also, the house is part of the Fiddlehead Road Association which means you get access to common elements and beaches along with a gated entrance for privacy.
