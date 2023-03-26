This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own Private Island With A Stone & Sand Beach
The property also has 15 acres of land and 1,400 feet of waterfront! 🌊
You can find this incredible house for sale in Nova Scotia that's right on the water and has a little private island with a stone and sand beach!
Located in a small community near Yarmouth on the province's west coast, the 2,444-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms along with 15 acres of land.
Even though it's right on the water with 1,400 feet of waterfront and a private island, the house doesn't cost millions of dollars. It's listed on the market for $899,000.
Aerial view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia. Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
The design of this house for sale features an open concept that brings in a lot of natural light and offers 270-degree views of the water, forest and gardens.
Also, almost every room has a view of the ocean or the woods that surround the home.
Octagonal den with views of the water and the woods.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
In the octagonal den, there are large windows that almost go from the floor to the ceiling so that you can look at the water or the home's sprawling property while relaxing.
Main bedroom in the house with a wraparound balcony overlooking the water.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
The main bedroom in this house has a wraparound balcony overlooking the ocean and the forest of trees across from the water.
Also, floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedroom offer stunning views even from the inside.
Flower garden on the property of the house for sale.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Dubbed a "hobby farm," the property has extensive gardens for growing fruits and vegetables.
There is also a sunroom attached to the house that doubles as a greenhouse for plants that you might not want to keep outside all the time.
Aerial view of the house for sale and its private island.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
The house comes with 1,400 feet of waterfront that can be used for swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and more.
Also, you can find clams, mussels and oysters along the water's shoreline if you love fresh seafood.
Dock on the water with the private island in the distance.Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Just a short distance away on the water is a private island that's more than an acre with trees and a stone and sand beach.
There is also a new 60-foot floating dock that you can launch kayaks or canoes from to get to the island or just for exploring the waterway.
Waterfront house for sale with a private island
Aerial view of the house for sale and its 15 acres of land.
Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Price: $899,000
Address: 344 Rocco Point Rd., Ste. Anne du Ruisseau, NS
Description: This 2,444-square-foot house for sale in Nova Scotia has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It also has 15 acres of land with spots for gardening, 1,400 feet of waterfront and a private island just off the shore!