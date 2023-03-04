This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Stunning Ocean Views & A Firepit Overlooking The Water
A secluded oceanfront house nestled in a forest sounds like a dream! 😍
This house for sale in Nova Scotia is right on the ocean and surrounded by tall trees so you can escape into nature.
Located on Cape Breton Island, the oceanfront property is stunning with a firepit area where the water peeks through the trees and a staircase going down to the beach.
The 3,895-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is on almost three acres of land.
It's listed for sale at $829,000, which might seem expensive, but it's actually not too bad considering it's a big oceanfront house.
Plus, when you compare that price to a 713-square-foot home for sale in Toronto for just under $1 million, it seems like a steal!
Open-concept kitchen and dining area in the house.Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
This house was specifically designed to showcase the lush forest that surrounds it and the ocean that's in the backyard.
There are huge bay windows that run almost from the floor to the ceiling on both levels so everywhere has a stunning view.
Bedroom in the home that has almost floor-to-ceiling windows.Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There's a 39-foot-long balcony that connects the kitchen — which has a pantry, high-end appliances, and an open-concept living and dining space — to the main bedroom.
The balcony overlooks the backyard and the ocean beyond it.
Sitting area in the house with bay windows that have ocean views.Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The house has a finished lower level with a walkout to the yard that could be a separate home all on its own because there is a kitchen, living room, full bathroom and two bedrooms.
Seating area along the staircase that leads from the house, through the forest and down to the water.Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
This home offers secluded oceanfront living as it's tucked away among trees on nearly three acres of land.
Outside, there is a new greenhouse along with raised garden beds so you can grow your own vegetables and fruits.
There is also a staircase that leads down to the ocean and the 200 feet of waterfront that comes with the property.
Firepit with seating around it that overlooks the ocean.Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There is a firepit with seating around it that's nestled within the forest and you get views of the ocean through the trees.
This home is just minutes away from the Canso Causeway, which connects Cape Breton Island to mainland Nova Scotia.
Oceanfront house for sale
Aeiral view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia that's surrounded by trees.
Heidi Arbeau-Wood | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $829,000
Address: 60 Bethel Dr., Troy, NS
Description: This four-bedroom, four-bathroom house for sale in Nova Scotia offers secluded waterfront living with a firepit area where the ocean peeks out between trees and a staircase that leads down to the water.