This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Overlooks The Ocean & Has Its Own Waterfall (PHOTOS)

You get views of the ocean from almost every room in the house!

​House for sale in Nova Scotia with expansive gardens and a rocky cliff leading down to the ocean.

This house for sale in Nova Scotia overlooks the ocean from a towering cliff and it even has its own stunning waterfall!

Located in the community of Halibut Bay near Halifax, it's a 4,393 square-foot home right on the water with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home is currently on the market for $1,999,900 and while it's more expensive, daydreaming about owning this property doesn't cost anything.

It's on five acres of land overlooking Halibut Bay and is "completely private," so you're basically in your own little oceanfront oasis.

The home boasts 180-degree views of the ocean from almost every room letting you see amazing sunrises and early morning fog rolling over the water.

Inside the home, the dining area and kitchen — which has maple cupboards and granite countertops — are bright thanks to big windows with ocean views and skylights overhead.

The living room is bright and airy because of high ceilings and wall-to-wall windows that offer views of the water.

There's also a wood fireplace that you can cozy up to on cold nights.

The primary bedroom is on the lower level and has a walk-in closet, a large ensuite and a walk-out deck that overlooks Halibut Bay.

The house has three more bedrooms along with a games room and a loft space that could be an office or just a place to kick back and relax.

Off the kitchen there is a sunroom with vibrant green quarry tile floors for relaxing or dining and it leads out to the deck.

That outdoor space overlooks the house's expansive gardens and, of course, the ocean.

Not only is this house right on the ocean but it also has its very own waterfall nestled among the trees that surround it!

This is truly a nature lover's paradise thanks to the waterfall, the beautiful gardens and the clear blue water beyond on.

While this house is private and located in the rural community of Halibut Bay, it's less than a half-hour drive away from downtown Halifax and all the city has to offer.

What a dream!

Oceanfront house near Halifax

House for sale in Nova Scotia with a flower garden in front of it and the ocean behind it.

Price: $1,999,900

Address: 42 Ashley Dr., Halibut Bay, NS

Description: This house for sale in Nova Scotia overlooks the ocean and has its own waterfall nestled among the trees that surround the property!

View Here

