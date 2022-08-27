This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is On 850 Feet Of Shoreline & Has Its Own Sandy Beach
Across the water is protected land so you'll always have stunning natural views! 🌊
This house for sale in Nova Scotia is right on a lake and has 850 feet of shoreline along with its own private sandy beach!
Located in Marble Mountain on Cape Breton Island, the waterfront home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The home is 2,080 square feet and it's listed on the market for $990,000.
It's nestled in a forest and a tree-lined path takes you from the main road to the stunning lakeside house.
Living room with views of the water from the huge windows.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Inside the house, it's completely modern with an open concept kitchen, dining and living area that features massive windows so you always have a sightline to the lake.
There is also a towering stone fireplace in the living room that's perfect for cozying up to on chilly nights.
One of the bedrooms with a private balcony that overlooks the lake.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There is a studio/loft space on the second level of the home that overlooks the living room.
All of the three bedrooms in the house have cathedral ceilings with their own private balconies.
The wrap-around deck at the back of the house.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Outside, a spacious deck wraps around the entire house. It overlooks the water at the back of the house and the first on all the other sides.
There is also a connected walkway that leads to a gazebo that you can use in all four seasons.
Aerial view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia.Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
The home is on 6.5 acres of land and has 850 feet of shoreline on Bras d'Or Lake, including its own private sandy beach.
There is also a dock that extends from the shore and out into the water.
Across the cove, the land has been protected so it has no structures on it and is a beautiful natural landscape!
Lakeside home
Front of the house for sale in Nova Scotia.
Cam Samson | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $990,000
Location: Marble Mountain, NS
Description: This home is modern and stylish but is nestled in nature so you have the best of both worlds. It has 850 feet of shoreline and its own private sandy beach.