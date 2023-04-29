This House For Sale In Nova Scotia On The Ocean Looks Like A South Carolina Beach Home
There's a beach grass-lined boardwalk that leads to a private sandy beach! 🌊
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on the water and it will transport you to a different destination because it's a South Carolina-style beach home.
Located on Heckman's Island, near the town of Lunenburg, this oceanfront house is 5,100 square feet and on just over seven acres of land — which includes a private beach!
It has five bedrooms along with four bathrooms and is listed for sale for $1,950,000 so while it might not be something you could realistically buy, it's definitely one to dream about.
The waterfront house has brightly coloured siding and a wraparound deck off the main level that's elevated above the ground, which makes it look like it could be a beach house in South Carolina.
Aerial view of the brightly coloured house for sale in Nova Scotia.Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There are vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor along with an open-concept living and dining room that leads to the kitchen. Plus, all of the spaces have views of the ocean.
Also, there is a ladder going up to the home's loft space with a port-hole window.
Kitchen in the house for sale which has vaulted ceilings.Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
You even get ocean views from the bedrooms and one of them even has access to the wraparound deck.
One of the bedrooms in the house with ocean views.Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Not only does this house have its own private beach but it also has an adjacent pond that can be used all year round.
Wraparound deck of the house that overlooks the ocean.Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
You can spot seals, beavers, otters, bald eagles and more animals in their natural habitats, which include the pond, forest and ocean that surround the house.
Boardwalk lined with beach grass that leads to a private beach.Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
There is a boardwalk that leads from the home to the beach and the pathway is lined with beach grass, which makes it look even more like a South Carolina house on the water.
At the private sandy beach, you get stunning views of the ocean, which seems to go on forever, and of the smaller islands that are just off the coast.
Since this home is on over seven acres of land and surrounded by a wooded forest and the ocean, it's a private and tranquil retreat!
South Carolina-style oceanfront house
Aerial view of the waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia.
Sebastien Latulippe | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Asking Price: $1,950,000
Address: 24 Fir Ct., Lunenburg, NS
Description: This oceanfront home for sale in Nova Scotia has breathtaking views of the water from just about every room, a wraparound deck overlooking the ocean and a private sandy beach.
Plus, it looks like it could be a South Carolina beach house!