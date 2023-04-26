These Waterfront Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia Are So Cheap & The Province Wants Newcomers
Dreaming of a waterside mini-mansion on a budget? 🌊
If you've been looking for cheap houses for sale, then Canada's Ocean Playground might just be calling your name!
From four-bedroom mini-mansions to dreamy treehouse homes, there are so many cheap houses for sale in Nova Scotia — and some are just steps away from the water.
Despite the high cost of housing in Canada as a whole, Nova Scotia boasts affordable living and reasonably-priced properties and, even better, the province is actively looking for newcomers.
The Seabound Coast's "Choose Nova Scotia" campaign urges both Canadians and immigrants alike to consider moving to the province, promising a thriving culture scene, growing cities and, of course, miles and miles of coastline.
In particular, the region wants those working from home to consider a coastal move. The campaign tagline? "If you can do your job from anywhere, do it from here."
Affordable living is a major draw, with Nova Scotia recently ranking among the cheapest provinces to live in Canada. And the proof is in the pudding — as there are so many impressive houses for sale under $500,000.
Here's a look at just a few of the homes for sale on the Seabound Coast right now, and — let's be honest – they put Vancouver and Toronto house prices to shame.
Lockeport
The property in Lockeport, Nova Scotia.
Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Asking Price: $449,000
Address: Lockeport, NS
Description: Located in the traditional Nova Scotian fishing town of Lockeport, this 1950's home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sun room for you to soak up the morning sun — and the ocean views!
Depending on your taste, the interior might need a little decorating, but the property has recently gotten new windows, a new roof and a new heat pump, so the major jobs have already been done.
On the market for less than $450,000, this waterfront home is just minutes from several white sand beaches, and you'll have seriously impressive coastal vistas.
Dreamy, eh?
Port Mouton
The property in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia.
Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Asking Price: $385,000
Address: Port Mouton, NS
Description: If you've been dreaming of a giant house on a mini budget, this home has got you covered.
Despite an asking price of just $385,000, this huge home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, in addition to a family room, living room and wrap-around sun porch.
Some parts of the property admittedly need a little TLC, although that's hardly surprising given the price tag.
While you'll have white sand beaches pretty much on your doorstep, — including the popular Carters Beach — the town of Liverpool is just 15 minutes away, while Halifax is around an hour and a half away.
Delaps Cove
The property in Delaps Cove, Nova Scotia.
Judy Martin | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Wolfville
Asking Price: $495,000
Address: Delaps Cove, NS
Description: Why not say goodbye to your neighbours and escape to your own little slice of private Nova Scotian paradise?
This hidden property is nestled along the shores of Delaps Cove and has 300+ feet of direct shoreline.
Inside the home, you'll find three bedrooms, as well as a walk-in pantry, open atrium, sun porch and more, although the real wow-factor is outside.
The listing explains, "Outside you are surrounded by nature in a park-like setting. There is a water feature, flowering trees, shrubs and bushes (dogwood, chestnut, maple and kiwi to name a few), as well as hardwood and softwood."
The beach is essentially located in your backyard, and you could have your feet in the sand just seconds after opening the back door.
You might prefer to redecorate inside, depending on your taste, although the backyard beach and secluded secret garden here more than make up for any interior shortcomings.
Lockeport
The property in Lockeport, Nova Scotia.
Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Asking Price: $419,900
Address: Lockeport, NS
Description: It's hard not to fall in love with this surprisingly affordable Lockeport property, which offers both spectacular ocean views and a modern, newly-decorated interior.
On the market for $419,900, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on almost four acres of land and is near to white sand beaches, walking trails and the town of Lockeport itself.
"Almost every window in the home offers views of the ocean and iconic Carter's Lighthouse," notes the listing.
With the beach mere steps from the property and idyllic views from multiple bedroom windows, this sizable home is the perfect place for anyone who's been dreaming of a life beside the water.
Kelleys Cove
The property in Kelleys Cove, Nova Scotia.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Asking Price: $279,000
Address: Kelleys Cove, NS
Description: If you thought you couldn't afford a four-bedroom property with a budget of less than $300,000 – think again.
This dreamy home in Kelleys Cove is listed for just $279,000, yet it promises all the space a single person, couple or young family could need.
In addition to four bedrooms, this spacious home also has a large living area and kitchen.
What's more, you'll get dreamy sunset views each night, in addition to ocean vistas that the listing says will allow you to "watch the boats enter and exit Yarmouth Harbour."
It appears to be decorated to a high standard with fresh paint and new flooring, and is pretty much move-in ready.
You'd also have plenty of land space outside and a direct, open path straight to the water. What more could you need?
Victoria Harbour
The property in Victoria Harbour, Nova Scotia.
Judy Martin | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Wolfville
Asking Price: $680,000
Address: Victoria Harbour, NS
Description: Admittedly this property is a little more expensive than some of the others on the list, but when $1 million barely gets you a tiny condo in some of Canada's major cities, how could it not get an honourable mention?
Listed for $680,000, this modern property was constructed in 2015 and is located "high above the cliffs of Victoria Harbour."
With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there's plenty of space. One bedroom promises two large closets and an expansive walkout deck with "views of Isle of Haute or stars in the night sky."
The second bedroom also has a walkout deck, while the rest of the property features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, custom bathrooms on each level, modern flooring and more.
You'd have to fork out a little more to buy this waterfront home, but it's move-in ready and has truly spectacular ocean views.
East Quinan
The property in East Quinan, Nova Scotia.
Eva Stara Krebser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Asking Price: $295,000
Address: East Quinan, NS
Description: If you've ever imagined getting off the beaten path and escaping into nature, this treehouse-style home could be what you've always dreamed of.
Described as a "very private lake front property," this spot offers eight acres of land and 350 feet of lake frontage, as well as a large deck that sticks out among the trees – giving the property a true Tarzan feel.
The cottage itself is small, with 1.5 stories and an open concept living/dining area, in addition to three (ish) bedrooms.
Right now, the property is used as a summer home as there's no heating system other than a wood stove and mobile kerosene heater. It's also powered by solar, and is not connected to a public utility.
As the property is listed for less than $300,000 though, you might be prepared to pay a little extra to get this place on the grid and turn it into your dream home.
Located near to remote lakes (with "waters rich in fish") and nestled within nature, this idyllic spot is made for someone who wants to escape the rest of the world to their own waterside sanctuary.
You can dream, right?