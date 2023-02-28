Here Are 7 Of The Cheapest Houses In Canada Right Now & They're All Under $75K (PHOTOS)
Looking to buy a home in Canada? Given the cost of living and price of housing in some regions, homeownership may seem like a dream to many Canadians.
However, there are many affordable homes out there, usually just a bit farther away from major cities, with some of the cheapest houses ringing up at under $75,000.
Many of these homes may require a bit of TLC, but with extremely low listing prices, there's lots of room to make the property your own.
To give you an idea of what's out there and show that home ownership may be more in reach than previously thought, here are seven of the cheapest houses in Canada for sale right now.
Two-bedroom in Saskatchewan
309 Belfast St., North Portal, SK.
Price: $19,000
Address: 309 Belfast St., North Portal, SK
Description: This quaint two-bedroom home in North Portal, Saskatchewan, backs onto a golf course and offers over 960 square feet of space.
The bungalow comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer and is about two and a half hours from Regina.
Built in 1910, the home needs a bit of work, but is currently listed for an unbeatable price.
Bungalow in Saskatchewan
The exterior of the bungalow in Preeceville, Saskatchewan.
Price: $25,900
Address: 242 1st St., N.W., Preeceville, SK
Description: This one-bedroom bungalow in Preeceville, Saskatchewan, is said to require a "small amount of TLC."
Situated on a large lot, the listing notes that there's "loads of potential for further development" like a large garden or garage.
The house was built in 1926 and is located in a quiet area with schools, a grocery store, and access to freeways nearby.
With the size of the lot and the low asking price of $25,900, you could definitely do a lot with this property.
Updated home in Saskatchewan
The exterior of the home at 102nd St., North Battleford, SK.
Price: $59,900
Address: 1651- 102nd St., North Battleford, SK
Description: This over 800-square-foot home in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and could be a perfect starter home.
According to the listing, the home comes with new windows and recently upgraded bathrooms.
The home is located in a quiet area, with schools, daycares and grocery stores nearby, but also has options for restaurants, shopping and nightlife.
What's really nice about the property is the price; at $59,900, there's likely room in the budget to allow you to make this place your own.
Cozy two-bedroom in Alberta
The house at 5246 - 46 St., Mannville, AB.
Price: $59,900
Address: 5246 - 46 St., Mannville, AB
Description: The opportunities seem to be endless with this cozy, two-bedroom home in Mannville, Alberta, which is located on a large lot.
The house is well-maintained and would probably only require a few minimal upgrades, depending on the taste of new owners.
According to the listing, it comes with new flooring, some windows and kitchen appliances.
The house is 1,110 square feet and has a large backyard with a fire pit already set up.
The house is listed for just $59,900 and is just 45 minutes to Lloydminster or an hour and a half to Edmonton.
Three-bedroom home in Ontario
The exterior of the three-bedroom home in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Price: $69,888
Address: 505 McLeod St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: This three-bedroom home in Thunder Bay, Ontario, is full of potential and would be great for families, with elementary schools and daycare centres nearby.
The 1,600-square-foot home offers quiet living while still providing access to major roadways and shopping.
While it definitely needs some love, you'd likely have a lot of room for renovations with the house's low price of $69,888.
Large home in Quebec
The exterior of the house at 10 Church St., Saint-Marc du Lac Long.
Yasmina Lavoie and Mathieu Nadeau | Century21
Price: $69,900
Address: 10 Church St., Saint-Marc du Lac Long, QC
Description: Located in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec, this three-bedroom home has plenty of potential.
The home comes with one full bathroom and a powder room, and is located in a quiet area near schools and grocery stores.
The interior of the home is large and airy. The house is also located just under three hours from Quebec City, allowing for day trips to the city.
Though it could definitely use some updates and renovating, there's lots of room in the budget with an asking price of $69,900.
New Brunswick family home
The home at 4 Church St., Campbellton, NB.
Price: $70,000
Address: 4 Church St., Campbellton, NB
Description: This two-bedroom home in New Brunswick could be the perfect starter home, especially for a family.
The well-maintained home looks practically move-in ready, maybe just requiring some cosmetic updates depending on the owner's taste.
The area has everything you'd need nearby, like schools, daycares, shopping and restaurants.
Listed for $70,000, the price is also definitely an attractive feature.
