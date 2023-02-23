These Are The Houses That $1 Million Will Get You In Canada & The Differences Are Huge (PHOTOS)
What you can buy with $1 million in Toronto is so tiny compared to other Canadian cities. 😬
A new report has revealed the houses for sale in Canada that $1 million will get you and the differences between cities are huge — literally.
Royal LePage put out its "Million-Dollar Properties Report" on February 23, 2023, which analyzed the Canadian housing market to figure out what homes you can buy in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and more cities with a budget of around $1 million.
"A $1 million price tag on a home is not unusual," the report stated. "However, the type of property that a million dollars gets you differs from one region to the next."
According to Royal LePage, house prices across the country have relaxed in the last nine months after interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada on the heels of two years of "exceptional housing demand and record price appreciation."
The average home in Canada had a value between $950,000 and $1,050,000 as of December 2022 and three bedrooms, two bathrooms and 1,763 square feet of living space, Royal LePage reported.
But there are quite a few houses on the market in cities like Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton that get you way more space for that same amount of money.
So, if you're dreaming about buying a house one day or wishing you could trade in your current place for something more luxurious, here are eight homes for sale across Canada that are going for around $1 million.
Boutique home for sale in Toronto
Living room with floor to ceiling windows in the home for sale in Toronto. Right: Kitchen with an island and bar seating.
Cailey Heaps Estrin | Royal LePage R.E. Services Heaps Estrin Team
Price: $975,000
Address: 505-128 Pears Ave., Toronto, ON
Description: This home for sale in Toronto is in a boutique condominium near Yorkville. For just under $1 million, you get 713 square feet along with one plus one bedrooms and one bathroom.
It has Italian Poliform millwork, hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, oversized windows, a centre island with bar top seating and nine-foot ceilings.
Luxurious house for sale in Montreal
Open-concept kitchen, dining and living room. Right: Foyer of the house for sale in Montreal.
Marie-France Dupont | Royal LePage Privilège
Price: $989,000
Address: 1302 Rue Montarville, Saint-Bruno-De-Montarville, QC
Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house that's for sale in Montreal is completely modern and luxurious with light-coloured wood flooring throughout, matte black finishes and glass staircase railings.
There is also a stunning open-concept kitchen, dining and living space that opens up to the spacious backyard.
Modern house for sale near Vancouver
Front door and gate of the house for sale in Vancouver. Right: Bedroom with an ensuite and a window overlooking wilderness.
Allie McLaughlin | Royal LePage Wolstencroft Realty
Price: $950,000
Address: 75-158 171 St., Surrey, BC
Description: There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in this 1,690 square-foot house in Surrey that's just minutes from the Canada-U.S. border and near Vancouver.
It was built around a bald eagle conservation area so nature is everywhere.
Inside, there are nine-foot ceilings, a kitchen with an oversized island, a five-burner gas range and a covered deck on the main floor and bedroom suites on the lower and upper floors.
Colourful house for sale in Ottawa
Foyer of the house for sale with a blue accent wall. Right: Living room of the home that has an exposed brick wall.
John Gomes | Royal LePage Performance Realty
Price: $995,000
Address: 650 Broadview Ave., Ottawa, ON
Description: Located in the Highland Park neighbourhood, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers 1,818 square feet of living space.
It's a unique house with accent walls throughout that have pops of colour! There is also an open-concept living and dining room that leads to the kitchen and both of the upstairs bedrooms have skylights.
Home for sale in Calgary overlooking a river
Living room of the house for sale in Calgary with large windows. Right: Bedroom with a fireplace.
Alexandra Hripko | Royal LePage Benchmark
Price: $949,000
Address: 505-837 2 Ave. SW, Calgary, AB
Description: This 1,709-square-foot home in Calgary has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has panoramic views of the Bow River, Peace Bridge and the river pathway system with floor-to-ceiling windows and two balconies.
The main suite includes an oversized room with a gas fireplace, private balcony, walk-in closet, and five-piece bathroom with a soaker tub and stand-in shower.
House for sale in Edmonton with a wraparound deck
Aerial view of the house for sale in Edmonton. Right: Living room and dining room.
Raj Sharma | Royal LePage Summit Realty
Price: $1,050,000
Address: 36 Fairway Dr. NW, Edmonton, AB
Description: Boasting 3,670 square feet along with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this house for sale in Edmonton not only has a main house but also a separate legal suit that could be rented out.
Outside, there is a wraparound deck that overlooks the 11,805-square-foot property and can be used for lounging when the weather is warm.
Updated house for sale in Halifax
Living room of the house for sale in Halifax with large windows overlooking the backyard. Right: Kitchen with an island.
Simon Zhu | Royal LePage Atlantic
Price: $1,029,000
Address: 210 Bently Dr., Halifax, NS
Description: This house for sale in Halifax is 4,439 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
It's been updated so it's new and modern with a grand entryway, a living room that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and opens to a large kitchen space, and a fully covered deck for outdoor living.
Luxurious penthouse for sale in Winnipeg
Open-concept kitchen, dining and living area in the house for sale in Winnipeg. Right: Bedroom with a wood accent wall.
Laura Foubert | Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate
Price: $995,000
Address: 401-5429 Roblin Blvd., Winnipeg, MB
Description: With this home for sale in Winnipeg, you get two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The 2,332 square-foot penthouse has open-concept living and dining rooms with walls of windows and skylights, a wine bar and a fireplace. Both bedrooms have their own luxurious bathrooms and there are two balconies overlooking the surrounding area.
If you're interested in what's more affordable, a recent report revealed the cheapest Canadian cities to buy a house in which include Winnipeg, Edmonton and Halifax.
Those places are also where you can get more bang for your buck with those $1 million homes!