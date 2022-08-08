Carters Beach In Canada Has Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Water Just Like The Bahamas
It's like a slice of the tropics!
If you're looking to escape to a paradise with dreamy blue water and white sand, you don't need to look further than Canada!
Carters Beach in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, is an unbelievably tropical-looking beach with clear turquoise water and light, powdery sand that will instantly transport you to the Bahamas.
Located just under two hours from Halifax, the beach is actually made up of three crescent beaches, each with the same soft, white sand.
While the beach does have a Caribbean look to it, the waters are said to be on the chilly side, with temperatures currently at 14-15 C, which the Outdoor Swimming Society describes as "fresh" and "doable for the brave."
Still, it makes for a refreshing place to dip your toes, especially during a heat wave.
The beach is said to usually be without crowds, giving it a secluded, hidden paradise feel.
Adding to the tropical vibe of the beach, you might be able to spot the sand dollars and starfish that sometimes wash up on the shore there.
There are limited facilities at the beach, so you'll likely have to bring what you need with you.
While there are washrooms available, there aren't any garbage cans, and visitors are asked to bring a bag to clean up after themselves.
Nearby, you'll find kayaking tours and the seaside area of Kejimkujik National Park, where there are tons of easy hiking trails and great places to picnic.
Carters Beach
Price: Free
Address: Carters Beach Road, Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you've ditched Canada for a destination in the Caribbean or an island in Greece at this incredible spot in Nova Scotia with bright blue water and soft white sand.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.