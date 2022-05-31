7 Spots In Canada With Stunning Blue Water That'll Make You Feel Like You're In The Bahamas
Lazy days at the beach? Yes, please! 🌊☀️🐚
With the weather finally starting to warm up across the country, you might be starting to dream of spending a few sunny days relaxing at the beach.
It might come as a surprise to some that you can find gorgeous blue water in certain parts of Canada, and those who do know about it probably want to keep it hidden from everyone else!
Whether you're looking to enjoy some time gazing out at the water, splash around in the waves, or enjoy a day out on a boat, here are some of the most stunning bodies of water in Canada that are definitely worthy of a spot on your Instagram grid!
Port Stanley
Location: 348 Edith Cavell Blvd, Port Stanley, ON
Description: This large beach is a welcome spot for families looking to play in the sand or for watersport athletes to enjoy the surf.
If the crowds are too much, you can take a short drive down to Port Stanley's Little Beach which has 185 metres of secluded, sandy beach and shallow water, which is great for little ones to play in (with supervision, of course).
Bennett Bay
Location: Isabella Rd, Mayne Island, BC
Description: This gem in B.C. is considered a hotspot for kayakers and you can even rent one for the day at a nearby shop to try out your luck on the water.
There's also a great beach to relax on if you're looking for something a little more low-key as well as hiking trails and picnic tables to enjoy.
Martinique Beach
Location: 2389 East Petpeswick Road, East Petpeswick, NS
Description: Say hello to the longest sandy beach in Nova Scotia where you can enjoy 5 kilmotres of gorgeous white sand and sparkling surf.
As well as exploring the dunes and enjoying lunch in the picnic areas, you can try and spot some of the migratory waterfowl in the wildlife refuge.
Grand Bend
Location: 90 Main Street West Grand Bend, ON
Description: "The popular Grand Bend Beach welcomes thousands of visitors each year and offers a variety of restaurants, shops, and nightlife destinations along the town's main strip," says the municipality of Lambton Shores.
"Grand Bend has earned a reputation as one of Canada’s best beach towns and has been designated as one of Canada's prestigious Blue Flag beaches for over a decade."
Mabel Lake
Location: 3638 Lumby-Mabel Lake Rd, Lumby, BC
Description: This spot is "well off the beaten track" and offers a quieter setting than some of B.C.'s other hotspots.
Whether it's canoeing, fishing, swimming or waterskiing, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the water as well as hiking and cycling for those who prefer to stay on land.
Meenan's Cove Beach
Location: 199 Model Farm Rd, Quispamsis, NB
Description: This picturesque park and public beach is among the most popular in the Kennebecasis Valley and is a great spot for recreational boaters to launch their boat for a day on the water.
And if you want to have a little outdoor meal, there are several pits to get your BBQ on throughout the park that you can book in advance.
Greenwich Beach
Location: PEI National Park, PEI
Description: Relax on this "stunning stretch of sandy shoreline" nestled on the Greenwich peninsula. From June 30 to August 22, there will be daily surfguard supervision from 11 am to 6 pm daily.
After enjoying the water, make sure you check out the sand dunes and boardwalk!