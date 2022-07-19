Several Canadian Cities Are Under A Heat Warning & Here’s Where It’s Burning Up
Expect some unstable weather conditions this week.
The summer weather in Canada is heating up and temperatures are soaring this week.
Much of the country is feeling the effects of the scorching conditions, with cities across most provinces given weather warnings for the week of July 17 to 23.
Here’s a brief look at which provinces will be feeling the heat this week, according to Environment Canada.
Ontario
\u201cHeat \ud83c\udf21\ufe0fwarnings are in effect for southern ON for hot \ud83e\udd75 & humid conditions Tuesday & Wednesday. Remember to drink lots of water \ud83d\udca6, remain in shaded \u26f1\ufe0f or air-conditioned areas, & never leave people or pets \ud83d\udc36 in a parked vehicle. \n\ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/MtVVwaF83w \n#ONHeat #ONwx\u201d— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCC Weather Ontario) 1658176956
Most of Ontario has been issued with a heat warning this week, so if you live in the province, brace yourself.
This includes some of its northern regions as well, including North Bay, Elliot Lake and Greater Sudbury.
In southern Ontario, Ottawa, Hamilton, Wellington County, London, Niagara and Waterloo are just some of the areas that have been issued heat warnings.
This includes the City of Toronto, which will face extremely hot and humid conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 31 C and humidex values making it feel even hotter.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning reminding people to watch out for the effects of heat illness and urging people to seek cool, shaded spots.
But that’s not all. Thanks to these muggy temperatures, there’s also an increased risk of thunderstorms in some parts of northern Ontario.
Temperatures are, thankfully, believed to cool down come Thursday.
Manitoba
A heat warning has been issued for much of northern Manitoba, with daytime highs of 30 C and overnight lows of 16 C predicted this week.
Brochet, Flin Flon, Lynn Lake, Norway House and The Pas have also been issued heat warnings.
Saskatchewan
There will be some sweltering weather this week in many of the northern cities in Saskatchewan as daytime temperatures hit 30 degrees, with overnight lows being closer to 17 C.
Cree Lake, Hudson Bay, La Ronge, Melfort, Pelican Narrows and Southend are some of the regions that received heatwave warnings.
Temperatures are expected to come down on Wednesday.
Quebec
\u201cWhen do hot temperatures become an actual heatwave? \ud83d\udd25\ud83e\udd75 \n\nMeteorologist @JessieUppalTWN explains \ud83d\udc47 #heatwave\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1658244600
Quebec has been seeing some seriously unstable weather lately, with heat warnings in many parts of the province.
In Montreal, the temperatures are set to hit 30 C on July 20, with humidity making it feel closer to 40. Other cities with heat warnings include Gatineau, Lachute — Saint-Jérôme area and Lanaudière.
But that’s not all — there are multiple weather warnings taking place simultaneously in Quebec, with Environment Canada issuing a severe thunderstorm watch in many parts of the province.
Between the sweltering heat and the thunderstorm watch, it's probably best to keep an eye on your weather channel before stepping out of the house over the next few days.
Drink up, stay hydrated and stay safe, Canada!