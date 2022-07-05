7 Hidden Beaches Around Canada With Crystal-Clear Water That You Can Escape To This Summer
Beat the heat and the crowds at these secluded spots!
Canada is home to so many stunning beaches, but the most popular are also usually quite busy. If you want to get away from the crowds this summer, escape to one of these hidden beaches around the country that boast soft sand and crystal-clear water.
Some of these beaches are tucked away between huge cliffs, while others may require a short hike.
These are perfect spots for when you want to relax and don't necessarily want the often loud and party-like atmosphere of some of the country's more well-known beach areas.
Grab some sunscreen, a hat and your swimsuit and get ready to explore these secret beaches across Canada.
Old Woman Bay
Location: Algoma, ON
Why You Need To Go: By now you've probably heard of Katherine Cove, a not-so-secret area in Lake Superior Provincial Park with white sand and a “bathtub” of shallow water that heats up quickly in the summer, but you may not be as familiar with Old Woman Bay.
Located in the same park, Old Woman Bay is where you’ll find a secluded beach with turquoise water nestled by towering cliffs.
Sombrio Beach
Location: Juan de Fuca, BC
Why You Need To Go: Found in Juan de Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, Sombrio Beach is a stunning natural beach that's great for surfing.
You'll also find a majestic waterfall hidden in a moss-lined canyon here, which can be reached on an easy 1.4-kilometre hike.
Greenwich Beach
Location: 59 Wild Rose Rd., Greenwich, PEI
Why You Need To Go: You'll cross a magical floating boardwalk to get to this secluded beach with white sand and gentle waves in Prince Edward Island National Park.
The area is also home to the largest sand dunes in the province, as well as hiking trails that will take you through forests and over a picturesque pond.
Plage St-Zotique
Location: 105 81st Ave., Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: This riverside beach just under an hour from Montreal may surprise you with its tropical vibes.
The beach has Caribbean-style cabanas as well as crystal clear water and fine sand, so it’s totally possible that you could forget that you're in Canada while at this hidden gem!
Murray Beach
Location: 1680 NB-955, Botsford Parish, NB
Why You Need To Go: Within Murray Beach Provincial Park you'll find a quiet sandy beach with warm saltwater where you can look for seashells and spot hermit crabs.
You can also explore lighthouses, farmers markets and go sea kayaking nearby.
Gaff Point
Location: Kingsburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in Nova Scotia’s Lunenberg region is a secluded beach at Gaff Point, which you can reach by hiking the Gaff Point Trail from Hirtle's Beach.
You'll reach a beach area tucked away from the public between towering cliffs and will get to enjoy stunning coastal views along the way.
Steep Rock
Location: NW 2-29-10W, Steep Rock, MB
Why You Need To Go: About a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Winnipeg, Steep Rock has tons of private beaches and secluded coves thanks to the limestone cliffs and rock formations found here.
You can swim in the shallow, turquoise water and explore caves created by years of wave erosion.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.