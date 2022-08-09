Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

places to visit in canada

This Beach In Canada Is Like A Tropical Paradise With Blue-Green Water & Secluded Coves

You'll be surrounded by stunning limestone cliffs here.

Trending Staff Writer
​A woman stands between cliffs at Steep Rock Beach. Right: A woman sits on a rock at Steep Rock Beach.

@dianalupiik | Instagram, @taisahigino | Instagram

If you're looking for paradise, you've found it. This beach in the heart of Canada is like a tropical oasis with incredible blue-green water and tons of secret coves to explore.

Steep Rock Beach is a pebble beach known for its amazing limestone cliff formations, the erosion of which has created tons of private beaches and caves.

Located in Manitoba, the public beach area can be found in Steep Rock Beach Park and has everything you need, including picnic tables, showers, washrooms and firepits.

The beach makes for a great day trip from Winnipeg, which is about two hours and 30 minutes away.

The beach's secret coves make it seem more like a hidden swimming hole you'd find in Europe, rather than Canada.

The water is a stunning blue-green colour that appears almost milky at times.

While you're there, you may be able to spot crocuses, which are known to grow in the area.

There are tons of things to do at the park, like fishing, canoeing and camping, and a cafe where you can grab a bite.

If you feel like seeing more of Manitoba's incredible blue lakes, you can visit Little Limestone Lake, which is just under three hours away.

The lake is naturally colour-changing, with a gorgeous aqua hue that looks like it belongs in the Maldives, and is Canada's largest marl lake.

Steep Rock Beach

Price: $6 for vehicle and driver, $3 per additional person

When: Open until October 15, 2022

Address: NW 2-29-10W, Steep Rock, MB

Why You Need To Go: You'll find tons of caves to discover here created by years of wind and water erosion as well as private coves where you can swim in shallow, blue-green water.

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

