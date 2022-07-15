Canada's Little Limestone Lake Has Bright Blue Water That Looks Like It Belongs In The Maldives
Welcome to paradise! 🏝
Canada is probably the last place you'd expect to find a beach with bright blue water that looks downright tropical, but this lake has exactly that.
Hidden in the Prairies is Little Limestone Lake, a natural colour-changing lake with a gorgeous aqua hue that looks like it belongs in the Maldives.
Located in Manitoba on the northern tip of Lake Winnipeg, Little Limestone Lake is the largest marl lake in Canada.
Marl is a calcium-carbonate-rich deposit that changes with temperature. When it's warm, it turns into calcite, creating a milky hue. When temperatures fall, it dissolves, and the water becomes clear.
This changes the colour of the lake, meaning that in the morning, the lake could be a bright turquoise colour and could change to a milky robin's egg blue similar to the waters of Iceland's Blue Lagoon by mid-afternoon.
The result is a lake that looks like it belongs in the tropics rather than right here in Canada!
The lake can be found in Little Limestone Lake Provincial Park, about five hours north of Winnipeg and under an hour away from Grand Rapids, Manitoba.
The best time to visit the lake is late June to early August, which is likely when you'll experience the best temperature changes.
You can bring a kayak or canoe and paddle your way across this stunning natural gem.
If you're looking for more places to float the day away, not far from the lake is Steep Rock Beach, where you'll find breathtaking limestone cliffs and rock formations that have been turned into caves and secluded coves thanks to years of water erosion.
It's important to note that there are limited services and amenities available at Little Limestone Lake, so you'll have to bring what you need with you. Travel Manitoba also advises contacting the Mosakahiken Cree Nation before you visit.
Little Limestone Lake
Price: Free
Location: Little Limestone Lake Provincial Park, MB
Why You Need To Go: This unique hidden gem changes colours right before your eyes! Take a dip, or bring a canoe or kayak to paddle your away across this mesmerizing lake.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.