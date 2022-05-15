8 Hidden Sandy Beaches In Ontario That Transport You To A Tropical Island
Time to sink your toes into the sand!
If you're dreaming of soaking in the sunshine on a golden sand beach, Ontario has countless shorelines where you can get your tan on. But, sometimes you want something a little more secluded and aren't feeling the bumping beach town atmosphere.
If that's the case, and you want to spend a quiet afternoon relaxing this summer, here are eight hidden beaches in Ontario where you'll find some stunning views of the water.
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are a ton of beaches speckled throughout this provincial park that feels like hidden gems, with Methodist Point Bay, a.k.a. Third Beach, being the sandiest.
Big Sandy Bay
Price: $10+ per adult visitor
When: Opening May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Address: Big Sandy Bay Beach, Wolfe Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical sandy beach is tucked away on an island but is just a quick ferry ride away from Kingston. There's a 1.3-kilometre hiking trail that can take you to a secluded bay overlooking shining blue waters.
Georgian Bay Islands National Park
Price: $6.25 per adult
When: Open for the season on May 20, 2022
Address: 2611 Honey Harbour Rd., Honey Harbour, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day swimming at tons of different spots across the park, but Parks Canada says the best beaches can be found at Cedar Spring Campground, Wana Keta picnic area, Sandpiper and Oaks and Honeymoon Bay Campground. You might want to watch your step as some sandy areas have a lot of rocks and can be quite slippery.
Point Clark Beach
Price: Free
Address: 531 Lighthouse Rd., Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy beach is one of a few in the area, as you can also check out Bruce Beach, Boiler Beach and Lurgan Beach. Close to the Point Clark Beach lighthouse is a butterfly wings mural that can make for a great spot to snap a pic for the 'gram.
Foy Property
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: Red Rock Rd., Killaloe, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sandy beach at Foy Provincial Park has dreamy sunsets and many trees nearby for a shady place to relax. It might just feel like you're secluded on an island shore.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 12729 Hwy. 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Parks says that this protected lake beach is one of the “finest” in North America, with over three kilometres of sandy shores. The blue waters here might even make you think you're on a private island in the Caribbean.
Balm Beach
Price: Free
Address: 7 Tiny Beaches Rd. N., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dip your toes into clear shallow water rushing up on a sandy shore. This lesser-known beach town in Ontario has beach bars and resort-type stays if you're looking for a full summer experience. It's about a half-hour drive from Wasaga Beach which can make for a great alternative for when it's too busy.
Coburg Beach
Price: Free
Address: 138 Division St., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint lakeside town has kept its two beautiful beaches a secret, but one is more hidden than the other. Victoria Park Beach, a.k.a. the main beach, has sandy shores and a lovely boardwalk. If you walk to the other side of the marina though, there’s Cobourg West Beach, which can have a quieter vibe than the main beach in the town since it can be a little tricky to find.