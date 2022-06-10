7 Places To Visit In Canada That Will Make You Feel Like You've Stepped Onto A Greek Island
No need to leave the country to see turquoise blue water and white sand! 😍
You don't have to leave the country to take a trip to the Mediterranean! There are tons of beautiful places in Canada that look like somewhere else, including spots that have the turquoise water and white sand that countries like Greece are known for.
With areas offering stunning geological features and beaches with warm, salty water, you might have trouble believing these spots can be found right here at home.
From secluded coves to sea caves with bright blue water, here are seven places in Canada that will make you feel like you've completely left the country and walked right onto an island in Greece.
The Grotto - Indian Head Cove
Location: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Bruce Peninsula National Park, the Grotto and Indian Head Cove are a cave and scenic inlet with crystal-clear water.
The rocky cliffs and hidden swimming holes are reminiscent of the sea caves in Greece, and with the stunning aquamarine water, you'll have no trouble imagining that you've left Canada for the Mediterranean.
God's Mountain Estate
Location: Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful European-style villa is like a slice of Santorini in B.C. Surrounded by orchards and vineyards, this unique stay is meant to be a place to slow down and rest, and doesn't have the "frills" other places might offer.
The Mediterranean-esque estate has incredible views of the lake, roofless rooms where you can sleep under vines and stars and also has a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Thunder Cove Beach
Location: Darnley, PEI
Why You Need To Go: With its red rocks and large red sandstone cliffs, Thunder Cove Beach in Prince Edward Island looks a lot like Santorini's Red Beach.
At this hidden gem, you can explore sea caves and see Teacup Rock, a unique sandstone formation shaped by water and wind.
Scarborough Bluffs
Location: Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find a white sand beach tucked between towering cliffs at this park in the Scarborough region of Toronto.
Formed by the natural erosion of water and wind, this natural wonder is where you'll see clear blue water and breathtaking vistas, and is a surprising gem to find in the city.
Tribune Bay Provincial Park
Location: Hornby Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: The beaches at Tribune Bay Provincial Park have soft white sand and clear, bright blue water, making it feel like you've left Canada for somewhere warmer.
The bay is super shallow and is one of the warmest saltwater swimming spots in B.C. — another reason it feels like you've stepped onto an island in another country when you're here!
Gaff Point
Location: Kingsburg, NS
Why You Need To Go: The Gaff Point trail in the Lunenburg Region will lead you to a secret beach tucked between cliffs that resembles the secluded coves found on the Ionian Islands of Greece.
The trail, which begins on the rocky Hirtle's Beach and is a moderate hike, will take you past wetlands and through forest area where you can see tidal pools and tons of wildlife.
Carters Beach
Location: Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: This beach in the charming community of Port Mouton is a dreamy mix of white sand and clear blue water, and definitely feels like it doesn't belong in Canada.
The beach is actually made up of three crescent beaches, each with the same soft white sand. Keep an eye out for sand dollars, which can often be found on the beach!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.