Santorini: Everything You Need To Know About Visiting The Greek Island From Canada
From flights and activities to the island's weather.👇
If you've ever dreamed of saying goodbye to Canada and jetting off to the enchanting Greek island of Santorini, you're apparently not the only one!
A recent study from apartment rental company CV Villas has found that Santorini, Greece is the most-searched European destination among wander-lust stricken Canadians – and it's really not hard to see why.
Nestled in the Aegean Sea, Santorini promises sun-kissed shores, crystal-clear waters and cobblestone streets, in addition to its iconic white-washed buildings, vibrant blue domes and glowing orange sunsets.
A magnet for travellers longing for dreamy scenery and buzzing beach bars, it's no surprise this idyllic slice of paradise was the most-searched European spot in 47 different countries, including Australia, the United States and New Zealand.
Here's everything you need to know about travelling to Santorini, Greece from Canada – including how to find cheap flights, where to find hotels and restaurants, and what to do when you get there.
If it wasn't on your bucket list before, prepare to add it ASAP!
Cheap flights to Santorini from Canada
Fortunately for Canadians dreaming of a Greek island adventure, it's not too hard to get to Santorini from Canada.
You'll need to take an international flight from your nearest airport to Athens, Greece's vibrant capital city. From there, hop on a domestic flight to the island's local airport, or take a ferry and go the scenic route.
Multiple major airlines, including Air Canada, offer flights from Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver to Athens. In some instances, you may be required to take a layover.
Prices for one-way flights usually start around $500, although this can vary depending on the time of year you travel.
Restaurants and hotels in Santorini
When it comes to restaurants and hotels in Santorini, prepare to be spoiled for choice. This Greek island paradise offers an array of world-class eateries and accommodation that will cater to every budget, taste and preference.
Food-wise, Santorini is a culinary haven, and you'll easily find fresh local ingredients and traditional flavors. From cozy, traditional tavernas to elegant fine dining establishments, there's something for everyone.
Highly-rated standout restaurants, according to CN Traveler, include the fancy option Seaside Santorini, the serene (and Michelin-starred) choice, Selene, and Agaze – a perfect brunch or coffee pit stop.
As for Santorini accommodation, travellers will be able to choose between charming Airbnbs and cozy guest houses, as well as opulent luxury hotels and immersive local home stays, and the best option for you will depend on the type of experience you're looking for.
Among the most exceptional and highly-rated hotels, per TripAdvisor, are Anastasis Apartments & Spa,Apanemo Hotel & Suites and Cavo Bianco Boutique Hotel & Spa. All three have garnered stellar reviews, with their impeccable service and impressive facilities earning them five-star appraisals from guests.However, if you're looking to save or want a more authentic, local experience, you'll no doubt be spoilt for choice with suitable options there, too.
What to do in Santorini
Whether you're somebody who enjoys relaxing on golden beaches, shopping in local boutiques, or exploring vibrant main capitals, Santorini has got you covered.
Among the most popular pastimes on the island are indulging in some retail therapy at one of the charming boutiques in the capital of Fira, strolling along the narrow cobblestone streets of Oia, and spending the afternoons drinking coffee and savouring local delicacies in one of many oceanfront cafes.
No Santorini experience is complete without witnessing the awe-inspiring sunsets from cliffside bars, embarking on an island cruise, and visiting the postcard-perfect volcanic sand beach known as Red Beach.
In between long, warm days at the beach, and busy, bustling days shopping and exploring, don't forget to check out Santorini's ancient ruins and natural wonders.
The island's rich history is on display at the ancient ruins of Akrotiri, while a boat trip to the volcanic islets of Nea Kameni and Palea Kameni will give you an insight into the island's geological wonders.
Add hikes to the crater, a soak in the natural hot springs and a sip of delicious local wine – and your Satorini experience is officially in full swing.
The weather in Santorini
Luckily for sun-lovers, Santorini boasts a comfortable Mediterranean climate, characterized by long, warm summers and mild winters.
The island's weather is one of its many charms, and thousands upon thousands of tourists flock there during the peak tourist season (June to August). During the summer months, temperatures range from 28 to 32 degrees celsius on average, and the island enjoys long daylight hours and mild evenings.
Keep in mind that this is by far the most popular time to visit the Greek island, so if you're looking for a quieter experience, you might want to consider booking outside of the peak season.
What's more, hotels, restaurants and attractions will be much busier, and often more expensive, during the high season, so it's worth factoring that into your planning, too.
In spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October) conditions are often still pleasant, with mild temperatures usually ranging from 17 to 24 degrees celsius.
During the winter months (November to March), Santorini is relatively mild compared to other parts of Europe. That being said, the temperatures are cooler, ranging from 10 to 15 degrees celsius on average.
Although some activities, such as swimming in the sea, may be less-appealing during the island's low season, Santorini remains a charming place to visit in the cooler months.
Is Santorini expensive?
Santorini, Greece.
Like all popular tourist destinations, a trip to Santorini from Canada won't come cheap.
Of course, you'll have to cover the cost of a flight from the True North (which is pretty far away!) and hotels, dining and attractions are likely to cost more than they do in other parts of Greece.
That being said, this doesn't mean it's impossible to visit Santorini on a budget. As previously mentioned, it's possible to find local homestays and B&Bs that will come cheaper than the island's luxury hotels and villas, and local tavernas and casual eateries will offer more budget-friendly options when it comes to eating out.
As for activities and attractions, there are countless free things to do, including exploring the picturesque villages, enjoying the beaches, and admiring the natural beauty of Santorini.
Of course, things like boat tours, wine tastings, and spa treatments will cost you, but there are different options to suit different budgets.
Overall, it's not hard to see why the charming Greek island of Santorini is on so many Canadian travellers' bucket list.
With its stunning scenery, iconic architecture and breathtaking sunsets, the island offers something for everyone – and hopefully, with this mini guide, your Mamma Mia-inspired Greek dream is just a little bit closer to reality!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.