You Can Visit The Greek Island Where 'Mamma Mia!' Was Filmed & It's The Perfect Vacay Spot
Forget Mykonos and Santorini — head to this island instead.☀️
If you're looking for the perfect European vacation spot, why not consider skipping the crowded islands on the Aegean Sea like Mykonos or Santorini?
Instead, you can visit a charming Greek island with picturesque white houses and turquoise beaches that'll make you feel like a downright dancing queen.
Skopelos is an island of crystal clear waters, golden coasts, traditional Pelion architecture and rugged natural landscapes that will enchant anyone who visits.
The island stood in as the fictional island of Kalokairi in Mamma Mia!,the 2008 movie about a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular Swedish pop group ABBA.
Since the film's release, Skopelos has become a bucket-list location for fans and it's not hard to see why.
One of the Sporades islands, Skopelos makes for an absolutely dreamy vacation setting, filled with the iconic white buildings Greece is known for, cobblestone paths, towering limestone cliffs and an abundance of pine trees — in fact, the island is known as the greenest of any island in the country.
Of course, the island also has its share of stunning beaches, like Stafilos, which is a 10-minute drive from the town of Skopelos and features pine trees reaching all the way to the turquoise waters, and Kastani, a sun-drenched beach that also featured prominently in the film.
One of the most recognizable sites from the movie is the church of Agios Ioannis Kastri, where the wedding scene takes place in Mamma Mia!
The church is set atop a tall rocky outcrop in the region of Kastri, about 7 kilometres east of Glossa, northern Skopelos. The 100-metre rock is linked to the rest of the island by a path with 110 steps carved into the stone — so be prepared for a bit of a trek to get to the top!
Once you do reach the top though, you can take in impressive views of the coast and the Aegean Sea, as well as wander through the small picturesque buildings.
How do I get to Skopelos?
If you're planning to visit from Canada, note that there is no airport in Skopelos. To get there, you can fly into Athens with a local airline like Air Canada or Play Airlines, Canada's new low-cost airline that offers cheap airfare to Europe.
Both fly to Athens, but it's worth noting that Air Canada flies direct, while Play transits through Reykjavik, Iceland.
Once in Greece, you'll want to catch a local flight from Athens to Skiathos, the closest airport. The flight is about 25 minutes and is serviced by Olympic Airlines, Aegean, and Sky Express. It could cost you as low as 57 euros (about CA$84).
From there, you'll want to take a ferry from Skiathos to Skopelos. This ferry normally runs all year and can take between 15 and 40 minutes, depending on the type of vessel you take. It'll cost you somewhere between 8 euros and 14.50 euros (between CA$12 and CA$21), again depending on the type of ferry.
While the journey isn't exactly easy, the destination looks more than worth it. And, of course, don't forget an ABBA playlist for the trip!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.