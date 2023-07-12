A 'Mamma Mia' Immersive Dining Experience Is Coming To Toronto & It'll Transport You To Greece
"You are the Dancing Queen!" 🎤
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A meal before midnight with Greek vibes and great music? Well, get ready Torontonians and start working on your ABBA-inspired outfits because you're about to live your best Mamma Mia lives.
A Mamma Miaimmersive dining experience is coming to Toronto later this year, and it'll certainly make you sing your favourite ABBA tunes at the top of your lungs while eating a three-course Mediterranean dinner.
So, grab your honey, honeys and get your tickets because this event will transport you to a Greek island far away from Toronto and make you feel like a dancing queen.
"Voyage to the island of Skopelos where an evening of dancing, dining and jiving awaits. Whilst being served a mouth-watering dinner in Niko's Tavern, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story so real, you will be begging for a man after midnight!" the event's website states.
The immersive dining experience is only on for a short time, so you'll want to jump on the opportunity to dance your night away and feel as though you're with Donna and her friends on the island of Skopelos.
The dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a 3-course meal and "a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes," the website describes.
The event will run from November 10 to November 12.
The Mamma Mia immersive dining experience is a 19-plus event, so take a chance on them and grab your mom or your best Chiquitita as a plus one!
Mamma Mia Immersive Dining Experience
Price: $99
When: November 10 to 12, 2023
Where: Church Street, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're a huge ABBA and Mamma Mia fan, this is your chance to give it all you've got with a crowd just like you. Singing some of their top hits like "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," and even "Voulez-Vous." You will be singing, dancing and eating — it's a win-win-win!