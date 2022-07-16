Toronto's Boozy 'Alice In Wonderland' Tea Party Just Opened & Here's A Peek Inside (VIDEO)
It's like falling down the rabbit hole. 🐇🕰️🫖🌹
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend an evening in Wonderland? This new Toronto event lets you do just that, and you certainly don't want to be late.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience has just opened, and it's bringing a little bit of magic to the city. Hidden inside Thirty Six Knots, the boozy tea party will whisk you away down the rabbit hole to a land of whimsy and curiosities.
Created by A.K Wregg and Beyond Cinema, the attraction will immerse you in the fantastical world of Wonderland, from the interactive displays to the actors dressed as iconic characters. The experience is running until October 6, and here's a sneak peek inside.
The doorway to Wonderland is tucked away inside an unassuming café and rug shop. The only clue that something magical awaits inside is the whimsical sign located outside the door, which points to places like "nowhere" and "beyond."
Entrance to The Alice experience in Toronto, Ontario.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Guests will make their way through the shop to the hidden backroom, where they will be greeted by the enthusiastic Mad Hatter himself. You'll follow his fluttering tailcoat until you reach the entrance to Wonderland.
Inside The Alice Experience. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Here's where the magical truly unfolds. As soon as you step through the curtain, you'll be swept away into a completely different land. Colourful decor coats the floor, ceiling, and walls, and it's hard to know where to look first.
Food decor at The Alice experience. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
After wandering through a short, leafy tunnel, you'll arrive at the tea party in Wonderland. Quaint tables set with cups and pots are scattered about the space, and a table brimming with sweet treats (all for decoration) sits at the front of the room. The large, glowing smile of the Cheshire Cat watches over the room.
The Cheshire Cat. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The experience is both theatrical and interactive. Characters like the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter bring boozy drinks and guide you through activities like riddle-solving.
The Mad Hatter. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You'll get a chance to speak with the Cheshire Cat and collect ingredients to make your own cocktail in a teapot. From "Eat Me" cookies to steaming cups of spiked "tea," you'll feel like Alice herself.
Steaming teacup.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The evening isn't compete without the arrival of the Queen of Hearts, and be warned, you might just lose your head. You'll partake in a unique cocktail painting activity, but be sure your design will please the cold-hearted royal.
Painting with chocolate on a cocktail.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Of course, one of the main highlights is all the photo ops. There is so much whimsical decor that you'll want to snap as many pics as you can.
The event promises to get curiouser and curiouser as the evening continues, so if you're looking to add a bit of magic to your summer plans, then take a trip down the rabbit hole to this immersive tea party.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Three women holding teacups at The Alice.
Price: $47 per person
When: Until October 6, 2022
Address: 1212 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step through the looking glass into Wonderland at this magical, boozy tea party.