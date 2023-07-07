You Can Be A Guest At An Enchanting 'Beauty & The Beast' Cocktail Experience In Toronto
It's a tale as old as time! 🫖
Have you ever wanted to be wanted to be a guest at the Beast's castle just like Belle and live a Disney fairy tale full of love and adventure?
Well, you might be in luck fellow Disney fan!
A new magical and Disney-inspired cocktail experience is coming to Toronto and you can enter an immersive Beauty And The Beast adventure while sipping on boozy drinks.
Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, this experience will take you on a 90-minute journey through an enchanted but also scary world.
At this event, you can dress up in your fanciest and most elegant attire, as though you're a cast member in the movie, and a few lucky people will be selected to enter the Beast's castle, where his servants are turned into household items and he takes Belle as his prisoner.
Once in the castle, you will be invited to enjoy some of the place's finest foods and drinks. Still, the website's description warns that overstaying can cause your welcome to be unpleasant, especially if you take something that's not yours. In fact, you might never go home at all, and I suggest staying away from the rose...
Other than the displays that will immerse you in a world of fantasy, there are theatrical elements where actors will help whisk you away to the fairy tale world of Beauty And The Beast.
Guests will be able to create two "bespoke themed cocktails" and solve riddles and challenges, hoping that will lift the curse to allow Belle, the Beast and his servants to escape from the castle and live happily ever after.
"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere! I want it more than I can tell!" Belle sang in the movie, and this experience will certainly satisfy that desire in your own heart.
The event will be on in November, but only for 12 weeks, so you better get your tickets as soon as possible. The sessions will run from Wednesday to Sunday and it's a 19-plus event unless you attend family-friendly sessions.
Tickets cost $47 per person, and the event is on Chestnut Street in Toronto.
Trishika, a content creator in Sydney, Australia, who also attended the Beauty and the Beast cocktail experience on the other side of the world, told Narcity that it was "such a fun experience!"
"The actors were very inclusive and made all of us dance with them," Trishika added.
The content creator’s "fave part was the end of the activity hunt we did, [pouring] all the special drinks into a big bowl and seeing the white dried ice cone that was super cool."
The Beauty and the Beast Cocktail Experience
Price: $47 per person
Address: Chestnut Street, M5G 1R3 Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Why You Need To Go: To help Belle and her friends break the spell in the Beast's castle while also having delicious cocktails with friends.