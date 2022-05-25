A Toronto Café Is Transforming Into Wonderland & You Can Sip Tea Like The Mad Hatter
You don't want to be late for this boozy tea party. 🐇 🫖
You don't want to be late for this event! A boozy Alice in Wonderland tea party is coming to Toronto, and it's like taking a trip down the rabbit hole.
The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is transforming Thirty Six Knots into a fairytale world, and it will run from July 6 until October 6, 2022. Created by A.K Wregg and Beyond Cinema, the immersive experience features boozy drinks, enchanting decor, themed treats, and more.
Woman wearing bunny ears pouring tea into a pot. Courtesy of Hidden
The event has already sold out in multiple cities around the world, including Sydney, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Vancouver, and soon Toronto will be able to get in on the fun.
You'll be able to create your own "liquid concoctions" under the supervision of the Mad Hatter, play croquet with flamingos, paint roses red, and indulge in "Eat Me" cookies.
The experience includes challenges and riddles that will have you feeling like Alice, and you'll even create your own magical teapot cocktails.
The event runs for 90 minutes, and tickets include a welcome drink, two cocktails, and an "Eat Me" cookie. Tickets are available online, so put on your finest tea party attire and get ready to sip the day away in Wonderland.
There are several other immersive experiences coming to Toronto this summer. You can live like you're a character from FRIENDS, spend the day like Barbie, and even take a trip to the world of Bob Marley, so there's no shortage of fun things to do in the city.
The Alice
Tea room with Wonderland-themed decor.
Price: $47 per person
When: July 6 to October 6, 2022
Address: 1212 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip like you're in Wonderland at this whimsical experience coming to Toronto.