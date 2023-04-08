These Are The Best Places To Visit In Canada In 2023 & Here's Where You'll Want To Vacay
If you're wondering where to travel this summer, why not have a staycation right here at home?
Canada is home to so many beautiful spots perfect for a getaway — so good, in fact, that several have been named among the best places to visit in Canada for a vacation in 2023.
The U.S. News & World Report's Best Vacations Rankings looks at the top spots for a holiday around the globe based on "an analysis of expert and user opinions."
Travel destinations, specifically, are ranked against one another in certain categories. In this case, U.S. News looked at the best places to visit in Canada, with destinations ranging from the "cosmopolitan streets of Toronto to the mountain peaks of the Canadian Rockies."
To compile its ranking, U.S. News considered factors like affordability, entertainment, and diversity of hotels and resorts in each destination.
Here are the best places to visit in Canada this year, according to the ranking.
Banff
This Canadian town could easily pass for Switzerland, and you wouldn't be faulted for thinking you were walking through a Swiss skiing village rather than a part of the True North.
Named the best place to visit in Canada (and among the best places to visit in the world), Banff, a mountain town nestled in the Canadian Rockies, is great for "nature enthusiasts and luxury seekers" alike, says U.S. News.
Banff National Park is a popular place to take in the stunning natural beauty of the region. However, if you feel like you need some pampering after a day of trekking through nature, the outlet notes that the town has "several opulent hotels for some spa therapy."
Sights to be seen here include the incredibly blue waters of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, and the view from the Banff Gondola.
Jasper National Park
Ranked as the second-best place to visit in Canada, Jasper is said to be "one of Canada's wildest places."
As the largest park in Canada's Rockies, Jasper National Park offers incredible scenery, natural wonders like glaciers, mountains and rivers, as well as wildlife like caribou, wolverine and moose.
"While the geographic attractions that draw visitors to Jasper National Park will always remain, how travelers can experience the park changes every season," says U.S. News.
It says that in the summer, park-goers can "kayak around Maligne Lake or whitewater raft down the park's winding rivers," while winter offers a chance to try something different, like "snowshoeing near the Athabasca Glacier and skiing at Marmot Basin."
Vancouver
To round out the top three, Vancouver was ranked as the third-best spot to visit in the country.
As one of Canada's younger cities, Vancouver makes up in culture what it may lack in history, says U.S. News.
With mountains, picture-perfect beaches and outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking, Vancouver has plenty for outdoorsy folk, while also offering something for the urban crowd, with fashion boutiques, historic sites and one of the most varied food scenes in the world.
One of the must-visit attractions is said to be Stanley Park, where visitors can get scenic views of mountains and the water. There's also Lynn Canyon Park, a nature lover's dream with a suspension bridge, natural pool, and waterfall nestled in the lush Lynn Valley.
Other locations to make the top spots on the ranking include Montreal and Quebec City, which came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Here, visitors can get a taste of Europe thanks to cobblestone streets, quaint bistros, and the cities' historic attractions.
In sixth on the list is Niagara Falls, Ontario, where visitors can see what might be Canada's most iconic natural attraction.
The best places to visit in Canada
Here are the 15 best places to visit in Canada for 2023, according to the ranking:
- Banff, Alberta
- Jasper National Park, Alberta
- Vancouver, B.C.
- Montreal, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Victoria & Vancouver Island, B.C.
- Prince Edward Island
- Whitehorse, Yukon
- Whistler, B.C.
- Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
- Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Toronto, Ontario
- Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia
- Okanagan Valley, B.C.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.