Macao Wants International Tourists To Visit This Summer & Your Bestie Can Join You For Free
It's known as the "Las Vegas of the East." ✈️
Planning any summer travel? If a visit to Macau has been on your radar, then here's yet another reason to make the trip with your bestie or other half.
The East Asian city, which is sometimes known as the "Las Vegas of the East," has just launched a tempting initiative to get tourists to visit after several years of travel restrictions.
And Canadians can get in on the action.
The Macao Government Tourism Office recently launched a limited-time buy-one-get-one-free offer on the purchase of a round-trip ticket from Air Macau.
There is a catch, as this offer is only valid on eligible flights departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam.
However, it's open to international tourists and travellers from across the globe — including Canada — which means if you can get to any of the above countries, then you can get a BOGO trip to Macau, too.
The offer is valid from now until June 30, 2023. So if you were planning a holiday in any of these locations, you could take advantage of this deal and explore another region.
In addition, the Macao Government Tourism Office has rolled out a program offering travellers to Hong Kong a free return trip to Macao via ferry or bus, provided that they stay at least one night in Macao.
This is valid for any international tourists visiting Hong Kong as well as Hong Kong residents. So if you're visiting HK in the coming months, you could make the most of this free trip to Macao while you're at it.
The Hong Kong promotion is also valid until June 30, and it covers land and water transport via several public transport operators.
So, if you've been thinking about paying a visit to the autonomous region on the south coast of China, this spring or summer would be a good time!
Not only is Macao known for its gigantic casinos, but it has beautiful historic sites and rich Portuguese and Chinese culture.
And, of course, you wouldn't want to leave without sampling those famous Portuguese egg tarts.
Meanwhile, if you'd prefer a domestic flight instead this spring/summer travel season, the best places to visit in Canada in 2023 have been named, and these are great for a vacay too.
Happy travels, all!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.