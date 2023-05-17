You Can Get A Free Round-Trip Flight To Hong Kong From Canada This Year & Here's How
Planning that summer vacay? ✈️
Looking for a cheap flight out of Canada this summer? Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free flight tickets to travellers from around the world, so it may be time to dust off that Canadian passport.
Hong Kong launched a promotional campaign earlier this year to welcome global visitors back to the country. As part of that initiative, it’s offering a bunch of sponsored air tickets through some of its major carriers.
In Canada, it’s Cathay Pacific that will be distributing these tickets, and you can actually get a chance to book one of them starting today!
Starting 9 p.m. EST on May 17, Cathay Pacific will be giving away a limited number of round-trip economy tickets to Hong Kong from Toronto or Vancouver.
In order to be eligible, all you have to do is subscribe to Cathay and become a member. If you’re already a member, you can check your account settings for details through their marketing communications. You can then visit the Cathay Pacific website to unlock a discount code and log into the account to make your booking.
There are a couple of conditions — each person can only purchase one round-trip ticket. Moreover, all taxes, fees, and surcharges will have to be covered by the traveller.
These ticket sales will close on May 23 or until all the tickets are sold, so time is of the essence if you’re interested.
Customers must travel within nine months of the ticket purchase date so you have loads of time to actually use it! The minimum stay period for this promotional ticket is two days, while the maximum is one month.
So, whether you’re thinking of a quick getaway with some friends or even a place to do some remote work, you’re pretty much covered.
To sweeten the deal, Hong Kong’s tourism board is giving away vouchers for visitors to enjoy citywide perks.
That includes vouchers — distributed to the HKTB’s visitor centres — for complimentary welcome drinks at participating bars, restaurants and hotels or cash vouchers redeemable in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as other attractions.
All in all, not a bad deal if you’re looking to get away this summer or even later in the year. There are limited tickets on offer, so you might want to hurry if you’re interested.
Happy travels, Canada!
