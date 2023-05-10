The Canadian Passport Is Getting A Whole New Design & It Looks So Different (PHOTOS)
It has a brand new cover! 🇨🇦
Get ready, travellers! The Canadian passport is getting a whole new redesign, and it will look totally different from the current travel document.
On Wednesday, May 10, officials unveiled Canada's new passport design at a press conference in Ottawa. The updated document features several new design elements and security features, including a brand-new cover.
"Our passport is recognized around the world, and this new design will not only be more secure and reliable, but I believe it will also continue to inspire pride in the hearts of those who carry it," Karina Gould, Canada's minister responsible for passports, said during the press conference.
According to a press release, the passport redesign began in 2013 as a regular process to "prevent counterfeiting by integrating new and more modern security features and design techniques."
One of the most notable changes is a brand-new cover, which features a large outline of a maple leaf alongside a blown-up image of Canada's coat of arms.
While some suggested in the days leading up to the unveiling that officials were looking into making the standard Canadian passport red, the travel document has retained its classic blue cover.
Officials unveil Canada's new passport. Citizenship and Immigration Canada | YouTube
In addition to the large imagery, the new cover also has "CANADA" written in large capital letters across the top.
Another major change is the removal of the Canadian heritage moments that appeared on the pages of the existing passport. Instead of the classic Canadian moments, the new passport will feature artwork highlighting Canada’s diverse people, landscapes and wildlife "across the four seasons," according to officials.
The new passport is also much more colourful than the old passport, featuring purple, yellow, orange and green on its inside pages.
Like the existing passport, the new document has retained its UV-visible images, including one of Canada's northern lights.
New security features of the passport include laser engraving of personal information, which will make the data page more durable and resistant to counterfeiting, as well as tactile elements and watercolouring.
"The new secure security features are going to help ensure Canadian passports remain one of the most secure, reliable and universally accepted travel documents anywhere in the world," said Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
On the back of the passport, Canadians can find a debossed outline of a maple leaf, as well as a series of red maple leaves.
Officials said the new documents will begin to be produced this summer, with further rollout details announced soon.
The current passport, they said, remains secure and reliable, and Canadians can continue to use it until it expires.