Canada's Passport Ranks As One Of The World's Most Beautiful Thanks To A Little-Known Trick
Did you know about this hidden feature? 🇨🇦
Ever thought that the Canadian passport appeared a bit bland compared to other countries' passports? Think again.
Canada's passport actually ranks among the world's most beautiful, and it's all thanks to this secret feature.
The Canadian passport recently appeared in a list of the 10 most beautiful passports in the world by Condé Nast Traveller, named alongside the passports of Norway, Finland and the U.K., among others.
If you're wondering why Canada's passport was included, Traveller notes that the document contains holographic images of Canadian icons and national treasures, including Niagara Falls, Parliament in Ottawa and Bluenose.
But it's not just the Canadian imagery that makes Canada's passport one of the most beautiful; to see why the passport ranks among the best, you'll need a UV light.
Holding the document under ultraviolet light, which can be found in the form of a blacklight, brings the pages of the passport to life, illuminating the artwork in vibrant neon shades.
It also reveals hidden features, like a glowing moon over Niagara Falls, fireworks in the sky around the centre block of Parliament and a banner for the Marathon of Hope flowing behind a statue of Terry Fox.
The features can be seen as shown on TikTok in a clip posted by @sophzwrld.
It's one of the only passports to come alive under UV light. Another, which is included on CN Traveller's list, is Norway's passport, which features images of the skies and fjords that become illuminated by the northern lights when held under a UV light thanks to a design by Neue Design Studio.
As the Passport Index, an online tool that ranks the world's best passports in real-time, has said, the Canadian passport is in a "league of its own," when it comes to UV-visible imaging, a security feature that prevents forgery.
"Not only are the pages stunning to look at, but they also contain much of the same security features as Canadian banknotes, including microprinting, holographic images and watermarks."
It makes sense then that the passport ranks as one of the world's most powerful, in addition to the most beautiful. According to the Passport Index's most recent ranking, Canada's passport is the 17th strongest in the world.
So next time you're comparing the Canadian passport's seemingly bland pages to that of another country's — like the U.S. passport's extremely patriotic pages — remember, there's more to the pages of Canada's passport than meets the eye (the naked eye, that is).